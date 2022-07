ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Police in Missouri are investigating a violent crime spree in St. Charles that ended with an armed robber being shot and killed. The St. Charles Police Department reports the crime spree started during the early morning hours on Saturday at a convenience store where a 26-year-old went into the business with a knife and told the clerk he was robbing her.

