San Jose, CA

Underground ‘bunker’ full of stolen property discovered at camp, California police say

By Don Sweeney
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers following up on a commercial burglary found a hidden underground “bunker” full of stolen property at a San Jose homeless camp, California police...

www.newsobserver.com

Crime & Safety
