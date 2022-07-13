ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

SLED charges former nurse with physical abuse of a vulnerable adult

By Ashlyn Williams
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMvxa_0geRcMUS00

PEE DEE, SC (WJBF) – Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Jo Ann Graves for Physical Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult.

The victim is a resident of the Pee Dee Regional Center, which is under the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. Graves allegedly hit the victim in the face several times.

SLED was requested to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and

Special Needs.

Graves was booked at the Florence County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Timeline of Murdaugh family murders, investigations

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, a grand jury indicted disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh on two murder charges connected to the slayings of his wife and son. The double homicide investigation is more than a year in the making - and deaths connected to the Murdaugh...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
State
South Carolina State
abccolumbia.com

20/20 Exclusive: Murdaugh family murders

(ABC News) — The once prominent South Carolina attorney now indicted in connection with the murders of his wife and son. The investigation grabbing national headlines. Tonight, right here on ABC Columbia news at 9PM we bring you an exclusive inside look at the Murdaugh family. Hear from experts,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Federal agents targeting robberies of Ga. gun stores

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is in Georgia for a new investigation. The agency’s spokesperson says there’s been an increase in robberies — and they’re from gun stores. The agency is worried about the guns going into the...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Abuse#Vulnerable Adult#Violent Crime
WRAL

The 'Murdaugh Murders': What to Know About the South Carolina Killings

ISLANDTON, S.C. — The killing of a mother and son. Millions of dollars in stolen funds. Fresh investigations into a fatal boat crash and a housekeeper’s deadly fall. The tragic circumstances swirling around a lawyer and his family in South Carolina became only more perplexing over time, leading to several arrests, stunning twists and intricate theories arising from those following the case. At its center is the Murdaugh family, whose members have served in powerful legal positions in the southern part of the state going back 100 years.
ISLANDTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

“I hope people remember him as a really sweet individual”; Community members honor fallen deputy with memorial ride in Alabama

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – Grieving community members gathered at Lafayette Courthouse Square on Saturday for the memorial ride in honor of fallen Chambers County Deputy Sheriff, J’mar Abel. The ride was organized by the Fuller Memorial Benefit Group, a non-profit fundraising organization. Abel was killed nearly a month ago while on the line of duty […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WJBF

14 suspects charged in alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WJBF) – 14 people have been charged in an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, all 14 defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia prison drug ring busted by feds

Fourteen Georgians, including eight prison inmates, were charged Wednesday with participating in a drug trafficking ring operating in southeastern Georgia. According to a federal indictment, the group began distributing methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl as far back as 2018 in at least seven counties: Bacon, Brantley, Camden, Coffee, Glynn, Pierce and Ware.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Georgia mayor pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

ATLANTA – A former Georgia mayor will serve nearly five years in federal prison after stealing nearly $925,000 in COVID-19 relief funds that his city handed out. U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash sentenced Stonecrest ex-mayor Jason Lary to 57 months in federal prison and ordered him to pay nearly $120,000 in restitution.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy