Lucy Davis talks about her time on the original show ‘The Office’ and dishes about her new series on Disney+ ‘The Villains of Valley View’

By Sam Rubin, Hillary Reilly
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

Before Lucy Davis made her debut on the Disney channel, she starred on a little show called “The Office.” Davis was Dawn Tinsley in Ricky Gervais’s original U.K. show “The Office.” Although the U.K. version didn’t go on as long as the U.S. version, her bias did not stop her from loving the U.S. “Office,” and she said it’s one of her favorite shows. Even though the U.K. show ended, Lucy said she would not be opposed to doing a reunion because it was some of the best, nicest times she has had on set.

From dry wit comedy to family oriented shows, Lucy has crossed over to the Disney channel and is now on the series “The Villains of Valley View.” The show is about a family of villains who flee from their town after they do something terrible and are trying to escape great punishment from the head villain. Now they family is trying to act “good” and fit into a town full of regular people.

Davis, who plays the mother villain on the show, and her family wants to see how the normal people operate and act but there is one big task: they are not supposed to be using their super powers and it’s not as easy as it sounds.

The first five episodes of “The Villains of Valley View” is now streaming on Disney+ and new episodes drop every Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 13, 2022.

