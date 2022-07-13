Workshop Wednesday 07.13.2022

Open Farm Day is this weekend in San Luis Obispo county. The second annual will be on both days, Saturday and Sunday. You can get more information on the Open Farm Days at Farmstead Ed. General admission tickets start at $5. To buy tickets or get more information, go to...
Covid cases in San Luis Obispo county are down, but new cases spiked in the past week. The Men’s Colony reporting 111 new cases. Arroyo Grande 82 new cases. San Luis Obispo the dangerous place, with 147 new cases. Nine people were hospitalized Wednesday. That’s half the number from...
After a plethora of vandalism at Paso Robles public schools, the school district is installing upgraded surveillance systems this fall. Paso Robles high school will get 38 new security cameras, and 15 environmental sensors. Those are better known as vape sensors which go in the boys, girls and transsexual bathrooms.
Tomorrow night Zoofari returns to the Charles Paddock Zoo. The annual event runs from 5:30 to 8:00 eight. All the ice cream you can eat with wild animals watching the consumption. For more information go to visitatascadero.com.
A recount called for in the district four supervisors election. Progressive candidate Jimmy Paulding beat incumbent Lynn Compton by only 639 votes. Paso Robles resident Darcia Stebbens requested the recount. That process will start within seven days and will continue at six hours a day until it’s completed. Stebbens...
This weekend is going to be a warm one in the north county, with high temperatures hovering around one hundred degrees.
We learn more about that missing teen who was rescued by police in Tijuana. The 15-year-old Arizona girl was taken in Nipomo where she was staying at a relatives’ home. Two people face federal charges of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity. They’re scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
