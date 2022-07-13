Missing Teenager Located 07.13.2022

A San Luis Obispo County jury found Grover Beach resident Robert Koehler guilty this week of the 2018 murder of 26-year-old Kristen Marti. The San Luis Obispo woman had been missing for nearly three months when officers found her body in a creek near Perfumo Canyon in San Luis Obispo during a large search of the area. Later in the spring, Koehler and his wife fled the Central Coast. Koehler was arrested in Minnesota and extradited to SLO County. Koehler used a knife to slit Marti’s throat.

GROVER BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO