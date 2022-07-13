ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nipomo, CA

Missing Teenager Located 07.13.2022

An Arizona teenager who disappeared from Nipomo early this month, has been...

Missing Girl Rescued 07.14.2022

We learn more about that missing teen who was rescued by police in Tijuana. The 15-year-old Arizona girl was taken in Nipomo where she was staying at a relatives' home. Two people face federal charges of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity. They're scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
NIPOMO, CA
News Channel 3-12

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office talks about social media safety after teen was taken from Nipomo to Mexico

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. –  The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has tips about social media safety after a teen was taken from Nipomo to Mexico.  "Treat the internet like you would reality," said SLO County Sheriff's Crime Prevention Specialist Brandy Swain.  Social media is a great way to connect with people. But the The post San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office talks about social media safety after teen was taken from Nipomo to Mexico appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire ravages San Miguel home

A fire severely damaged a house in San Miguel on Thursday evening. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a home in the 1100 block of L Street, according to Cal Fire. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming out of the side of the house.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
KGET

Kern County Fire captain dies at 47

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Capt. Brian Falk has died at the age of 47 while on duty, according to the department. Falk was a 20-year veteran of the department. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. "Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his family, friends, and colleagues," read a message […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Geovany Bazan Rojas, Julian Hernandez Killed in Car Crash on Highway 1 [Arroyo Grande, CA]

Cori Lee Hudson Hurt in Head-On Crash near Winterhaven Way. The incident took place on July 6th, around 4:45 a.m. on northbound Highway 1 near Winterhaven Way. According to reports, Cori Lee Hudson was traveling in her 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck southbound when she made a left turn into the path of a 2007 Honda Civic that was driven by Rojas. The vehicles collided head-on, causing major injuries to those involved.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach man convicted of murder

A San Luis Obispo County jury found Grover Beach resident Robert Koehler guilty this week of the 2018 murder of 26-year-old Kristen Marti. The San Luis Obispo woman had been missing for nearly three months when officers found her body in a creek near Perfumo Canyon in San Luis Obispo during a large search of the area. Later in the spring, Koehler and his wife fled the Central Coast. Koehler was arrested in Minnesota and extradited to SLO County. Koehler used a knife to slit Marti's throat.
GROVER BEACH, CA
The Atascadero News

Law Enforcement Evacuates Encampment Along US 101

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Police Department (APD), along with outreach programs, worked to evacuate a homeless encampment along U.S. Highway 101 near the southbound Morro Road offramp this week. After Caltrans trimmed trees and bushes along the offramp, an encampment was exposed, which promoted the evacuation. According to APD Cpl....
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

SLO Co Covid Cases 07.15.2022

Covid cases in San Luis Obispo county are down, but new cases spiked in the past week. The Men's Colony reporting 111 new cases. Arroyo Grande 82 new cases. San Luis Obispo the dangerous place, with 147 new cases. Nine people were hospitalized Wednesday. That's half the number from...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Courthouse News Service

A-Beach: The inland beach that time forgot

MORRO BAY, Calif. (CN) — After waxing my surfboard on a recent summer weekend, I walked past the Morro Strand State Beach sign with a knowing smirk. Ask anyone who has surfed here a while, and they'll tell you:. It ain't Morro Strand. "I have never called...
MORRO BAY, CA
The Tribune

Cal Fire responding to wildfire in northern San Luis Obispo County

Cal Fire is responding to a wildfire in northern San Luis Obispo County as of Thursday at 6 p.m. Further details were not immediately available. Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Court finishes jury selection, hears final motions in Kristin Smart murder case, trial begins Monday

A Monterey County Superior Court heard final motions for the high-profile Kristin Smart murder case on Thursday following the culmination of jury selection earlier this week. The trial will officially start on Monday. The post Court finishes jury selection, hears final motions in Kristin Smart murder case, trial begins Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SALINAS, CA

