Missing Teenager Located 07.13.2022

We learn more about that missing teen who was rescued by police in Tijuana. The 15-year-old Arizona girl was taken in Nipomo where she was staying at a relatives’ home. Two people face federal charges of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity. They’re scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has tips about social media safety after a teen was taken from Nipomo to Mexico. “Treat the internet like you would reality,” said SLO County Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Specialist Brandy Swain. Social media is a great way to connect with people. But the
The post San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office talks about social media safety after teen was taken from Nipomo to Mexico appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
A fire severely damaged a house in San Miguel on Thursday evening. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a home in the 1100 block of L Street, according to Cal Fire. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming out of the side of the house.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Capt. Brian Falk has died at the age of 47 while on duty, according to the department. Falk was a 20-year veteran of the department. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. “Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his family, friends, and colleagues,” read a message […]
Authorities in central California recently received numerous 911 calls from worried drivers. On the side of Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo was a very strange sight. The calls prompted police and the California Highway Patrol to take to social media. "Yep, it's a coffin. Yep, it was on Santa...
NIPOMO, Calif. — A Southern California man is facing federal charges related to a recent missing person case in Nipomo. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - July 12) Daniel Navarro, 38, of Victorville is charged with transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Cori Lee Hudson Hurt in Head-On Crash near Winterhaven Way. The incident took place on July 6th, around 4:45 a.m. on northbound Highway 1 near Winterhaven Way. According to reports, Cori Lee Hudson was traveling in her 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck southbound when she made a left turn into the path of a 2007 Honda Civic that was driven by Rojas. The vehicles collided head-on, causing major injuries to those involved.
A San Luis Obispo County jury found Grover Beach resident Robert Koehler guilty this week of the 2018 murder of 26-year-old Kristen Marti. The San Luis Obispo woman had been missing for nearly three months when officers found her body in a creek near Perfumo Canyon in San Luis Obispo during a large search of the area. Later in the spring, Koehler and his wife fled the Central Coast. Koehler was arrested in Minnesota and extradited to SLO County. Koehler used a knife to slit Marti’s throat.
ATASCADERO — Atascadero Police Department (APD), along with outreach programs, worked to evacuate a homeless encampment along U.S. Highway 101 near the southbound Morro Road offramp this week. After Caltrans trimmed trees and bushes along the offramp, an encampment was exposed, which promoted the evacuation. According to APD Cpl....
Covid cases in San Luis Obispo county are down, but new cases spiked in the past week. The Men’s Colony reporting 111 new cases. Arroyo Grande 82 new cases. San Luis Obispo the dangerous place, with 147 new cases. Nine people were hospitalized Wednesday. That’s half the number from...
MORRO BAY, Calif. (CN) — After waxing my surfboard on a recent summer weekend, I walked past the Morro Strand State Beach sign with a knowing smirk. Ask anyone who has surfed here a while, and they’ll tell you:. It ain’t Morro Strand. “I have never called...
Cal Fire is responding to a wildfire in northern San Luis Obispo County as of Thursday at 6 p.m. Further details were not immediately available. Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
Firefighters are mopping up the largest of some brush fires on the Central Coast which disrupted traffic on Highway 101, and damaged one structure. The fires were first reported at around 3:15 Friday afternoon, east of the highway near Tefft Street in Nipomo. Smoke backed up traffic on the highway.
A Monterey County Superior Court heard final motions for the high-profile Kristin Smart murder case on Thursday following the culmination of jury selection earlier this week. The trial will officially start on Monday.
The post Court finishes jury selection, hears final motions in Kristin Smart murder case, trial begins Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The San Luis Obispo Police Department is looking for two people who are suspected to have used stolen credit cards on Tuesday. Police say the cards were used to make multiple purchases from six different locations. If you have any information about...
Comments / 0