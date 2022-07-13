ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Ex-Cook County official Patrick Doherty pleads guilty to several corruption schemes

By Sun-Times Media Wire
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A once high-ranking Cook County official pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, admitting to a wide-ranging set of corruption schemes totaling $148,000 that involved the late state Sen. Martin Sandoval and ex-Cook County Commissioner Jeff Tobolski. Patrick Doherty, 66, sat with his back to the gallery of...

www.fox32chicago.com

