Gull found on South Kingstown beach tests positive for bird flu

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Environmental officials are reminding the public to stay clear of sick or dead birds when at the beach and other coastal areas.

The warning comes after a great black-backed gull found on a beach in South Kingstown on June 23 tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

It’s not unusual for a small number of waterbirds to wash up on beaches during the summer, but the DEM says there’s been an increase in reports over the past month and a half .

So far this summer, 40 dead waterbirds have been reported. However, that doesn’t include an event where several shearwaters were found dead, which is not believed to be related to bird flu, the DEM noted.

The risk of bird flu to humans is low, but officials say people should do their best to avoid dead birds and keep pets away from any carcasses.

You can report a dead bird sighting to the Rhode Island Division of Fish and Wildlife, or visit the DEM’s website to learn more about bird flu.

