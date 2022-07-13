John Raymond Sramek

Mary Jane (Munson) Melton, 91, of The Villages, Lady Lake, Florida passed away on Sunday June 19, 2022 in hospice care. Jane was born December 26, 1930 in Ottawa, Illinois, a daughter of Mayme and Emory Munson. Jane married Albert B. Melton, Jr. on February 19, 1955. Al survives as well as three children, James Melton from Smyrna, Georgia, Diane Zosky from Normal, Illinois, and Terry Melton from Leesburg, Florida and one sister, Eleanor (Doll) Thomas from Marseilles, Illinois. Al and Jane have four lovely grand-daughters and four energetic great-grandchildren who adored their Grandma. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, two brothers, and one sister.
