John Raymond Sramek

Mackey “Mack” Jones, 89, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on July 8, 2022, just two days before his 90th birthday. Mack was a native Floridian, born in Daytona Beach and graduated from Mainland High School in 1951. Mack served in the Navy before a long career with Florida Power and Light Company, retiring in 1984 while a Customer Service Supervisor. After retirement, Mack lived in Paisley, Florida and then Monticello, Georgia for a number of years before returning to Florida. He loved being outdoors and was especially passionate about hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed golf, billiards and hosting driveway parties with neighbors. Mack enjoyed life to the fullest!

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO