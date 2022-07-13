ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

John Raymond Sramek

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Raymond Sramek (“Sram”), 67, of The Villages, Florida, left this world in peace and in the arms of his wife on June 30, 2022, at their home in The Villages. He was the loving husband of Susan McClodden Sramek. John was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on June 9, 1955,...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Mary Jane Melton

Mary Jane (Munson) Melton, 91, of The Villages, Lady Lake, Florida passed away on Sunday June 19, 2022 in hospice care. Jane was born December 26, 1930 in Ottawa, Illinois, a daughter of Mayme and Emory Munson. Jane married Albert B. Melton, Jr. on February 19, 1955. Al survives as well as three children, James Melton from Smyrna, Georgia, Diane Zosky from Normal, Illinois, and Terry Melton from Leesburg, Florida and one sister, Eleanor (Doll) Thomas from Marseilles, Illinois. Al and Jane have four lovely grand-daughters and four energetic great-grandchildren who adored their Grandma. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, two brothers, and one sister.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Barbara J Bowden

Barbara J Bowden, 71, of Wildwood, FL, passed away July 9, 2022, with her loving husband and family by her side. She was born to the late John and Rosa Ella Bourne, July 20, 1950, in Garden City, MI. She married Michael J Bowden Sr. on September 5, 1970. They lived together in Hillman, MI for thirty-eight years before retiring and relocating to Wildwood, FL.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Mackey Jones

Mackey “Mack” Jones, 89, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on July 8, 2022, just two days before his 90th birthday. Mack was a native Floridian, born in Daytona Beach and graduated from Mainland High School in 1951. Mack served in the Navy before a long career with Florida Power and Light Company, retiring in 1984 while a Customer Service Supervisor. After retirement, Mack lived in Paisley, Florida and then Monticello, Georgia for a number of years before returning to Florida. He loved being outdoors and was especially passionate about hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed golf, billiards and hosting driveway parties with neighbors. Mack enjoyed life to the fullest!
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Esther Irene Roberts

Esther Irene (Foudy) Roberts passed away peacefully with her husband and children by her side. Born in Albany, NY to the late Thomas F. Foudy and Alice Dempsey Foudy. She was a graduate of Vincentian Institute and Hudson Valley Community College. She was employed by The Travelers Insurance and worked for the New York State Legislature. She was a loving wife and mother who is survived by her husband, Ronald; sons, Thomas (Diane), Paul (Barbara); daughter, Rhonda Chicko (Frank); grandchildren, Janelle Rei (Matthew), Steven Roberts, Natalie Roberts, Eric Roberts, Nicole Roberts, Frank Chicko, Jessica Chicko, Matthew Chicko; and great grandchild, Madilynn Rei She is also survived by her sister, Alice Hamill, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Leesburg, FL
The Villages, FL
Obituaries
City
Monticello, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
The Villages, FL
State
Florida State
City
Belleview, FL
villages-news.com

Marie A. Bianco

Marie “Snook-e” A. Bianco, age 87, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2022 in her home surrounded by her lifelong partner of 49 years, Shirley Giangrande, her dear family & friends. Snook-e was born in New Haven, CT on November 17,1934. She later worked...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Ocala man arrested after found sleeping on bench at travel center in Wildwood

An Ocala man was arrested after he was found sleeping on a bench at a travel center in Wildwood. A manager at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after 60-year-old Freddy De Jesus Del Risco Frometa was found at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday sleeping on a bench behind the business. He refused to leave and was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Grand opening scheduled for First Responders Recreation Center

A grand opening date has been scheduled for the new First Responders Recreation Center. The grand opening is set for July 27. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. will start the festivities. Memorabilia donated by more than 100 Villagers who served as first responders, including firefighters and law enforcement, will...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villager ordered to remove unapproved Florida room now facing fraud charges

A Villager who has been ordered to remove his unapproved Florida room is now facing fraud charges. Youseff El-Masry, 81, was arrested Tuesday by Lake County sheriff’s deputies on Sumter County warrants charging him with insurance fraud and organized fraud. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Elizabeth Ann Seton
villages-news.com

Villages Box Office employee’s golf cart snatched from town square

A Villages Box Office employee’s golf cart was snatched from a parking lot at a town square in The Villages. The longtime box office employee had parked her dark blue 2017 Yamaha gas-powered golf cart on the night of June 21 in the parking lot at 970 Del Mar Drive at Spanish Springs Town Square. She returned at 7 a.m. the following morning and found that her golf cart had vanished, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

81-year-old Villager faced claim he cut off renter’s water and sabotaged AC

An 81-year-old Villager arrested last week on fraud charges faced allegations in 2020 he cut off a renter’s water and sabotaged the air conditioning unit. Youseff El-Masry remains free on $4,000 bond following his arrest his past week by Lake County sheriff’s deputies on Sumter County warrants charging him with insurance fraud and organized fraud. Details about those warrants have not been made available in court files.
villages-news.com

An open letter to County Administrator Bradley Arnold

You are scheduled to speak at the POA on July 19. I will be in that audience. There are issues that most of the audience, including me, are very concerned about. Many are worried about the impact of inflation on their lives; this includes their 2022 property taxes and the services provided by the county.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Driver of Corvette ticketed after pulling into path of landscaping truck in The Villages

A man driving a Corvette was ticketed Friday morning after pulling into the path of a landscaping truck in The Villages, prompting a collision. The accident occurred at 7:14 a.m. when the Corvette was northbound on Canal Street and the landscaping truck was westbound on Bonita Boulevard near the entrance to the Village of Largo, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sram#Swimming#Cancer#Cedar Rapids#The University Of Iowa
villages-news.com

Suspected vending machine thief pleads for compassionate release from jail

A man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars from poolside vending machines in The Villages is pleading for a compassionate release from jail. Michael Scott Boyd, 39, of Ocklawaha, has been lodged since Nov. 1 at the Sumter County Detention Center on multiple charges of theft, burglary and criminal damage to property.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Roger I. Hulett

Born in Champaign, IL August 7, 1934, Roger I. Hulett left this life July 10, 2022 in The Villages, FL. He grew up in Rantoul, IL, one of four sons of C.I. and Agatha Hulett. A 1956 B.S. degree graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University, Roger was recruited by General Electric as an accountant. He married Nancy Bicknell in September of 1956, served his country in the U.S. Army for two years, then rejoined General Electric where he continued until his retirement.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Friends of SoZo Kids seeking hairdressers and nail polishers for event

Friends of SoZo Kids is looking for 12 hairdressers or nail polishers for its annual Kids Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 6, outside at the Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church. Hair cutters need to bring their own hair-cutting tools. Nail polishing supplies will be provided. About 1,000 children living in poverty...
OCKLAWAHA, FL
villages-news.com

22-year-old Wildwood woman killed in rollover crash on State Road 44

A 22-year-old Wildwood woman was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning on State Road 44. The woman was driving a pickup at 11:10 a.m. traveling east on State Road 44 east of County Road 243 west of Wildwood when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her vehicle entered the median and overturned. As the vehicle overturned, she was ejected, suffering fatal injuries.
WILDWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
villages-news.com

DUI suspect arrested after flattening orange barrels in construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after flattening orange barrels in the construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Francis Eugene Bourgeois, 49, of Lady Lake, was driving a vehicle in the wee hours Wednesday morning when he was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. There was damage to the front driver’s side of Bourgeois’ vehicle and the officer noticed there were two flattened orange barrels in the vicinity in which Bourgeouis had been traveling.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager’s son jailed without bond following arrest on Volusia County warrant

A Villager’s son has been jailed without bond following his arrest on a Volusia County warrant. Christopher Paul Robbins-Leone, 37, who lives with his father at 2176 Smoaks St. in the Cherry Vale Villas in the Village of Tall Trees, was arrested Thursday at the probation office in Bushnell on a warrant charging him with violating his probation on a charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.The offense took place March 12, 2020 and Robbins-Leone is scheduled to be on felony probation through Sept. 3, 2024.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Neighbors stuck with service vehicle and trailer due to gap in deed restriction

Neighbors in the Village of Osceola Hills are stuck with a service vehicle and trailer due to an apparent gap in the existing deed restriction. David and Theresa Byrnes, who live at 3949 Zenith Loop, came armed with photographs when they appeared Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy