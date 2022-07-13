ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Police probe shooting death of Montgomery man at intersection of Atlanta Hwy., Perry Hill Rd.

By Destini Ambus, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago

Montgomery police continue to investigate the early morning shooting death of a man at the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road.

On July 12 at about 12:15 a.m., police and fire medics responded to a report about someone shot at the intersection. There, they found David Werking, 19, of Montgomery, dead.

An adult female was also located with a non-threatening wound and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This shooting is under investigation, and police ask anyone with information related to the homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Destini Ambus is a news intern for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Police probe shooting death of Montgomery man at intersection of Atlanta Hwy., Perry Hill Rd.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alabamanews.net

MPD: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Strathmore Drive

Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide Thursday. Police have charged 23-year-old John Henfield, Jr., of Montgomery, with the murder of 23-year-old Quinterrius Dean. The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. in the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive. Police arrived to find Dean with a fatal...
CBS 42

Person arrested after high speed chase in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A high speed chase in Sylacauga Saturday ended with the suspect crashing after being caught. According to authorities the chase started at 7:50 p.m. and ended in the 500 block of South Broadway Ave. when the suspect crashed into the car port of someone’s house.
SYLACAUGA, AL
WSFA

Arrest made in Thursday Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to Thursday’s deadly shooting. John Henfield Jr., 23, of Montgomery, is charged with murder. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, although his mug shot and bail information are not available yet. Police...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police investigating assault after person shot just off Samford Avenue

One person was taken to the hospital with gunshot-related injuries after an incident Thursday night in Opelika, the Opelika Police Department said. Police and EMS responded to the intersection of Easy Street and Chester Avenue, a block off Samford Avenue, around 6:05 p.m. Thursday night after residents reported hearing gunshots in the area.
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Second suspect charged in July 4 homicide

Montgomery police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a homicide on July 4. Police have charged 19-year-old Cortez McDade, Jr., of Montgomery, with murder. A second suspect, 19-year-old Demarcus Knox, also of Montgomery, was charged with murder on July 8. The two suspects are accused of shooting 45-year-old...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Macon County sheriff: Mother witnesses daughter’s fatal shooting

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said a mother witnessed her daughter being killed late Wednesday. Brunson said the fatal shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the Washington Avenue area of Tuskegee, and there were other people in the home, including the victim’s mother. He said they know who the shooter is and are searching for him.
MACON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gannett#Violent Crime#Atlanta Highway#Crimestoppers#Mpd
alabamanews.net

Victim identified in Thursday shooting in Montgomery

Montgomery police have released the name of the victim killed in a shooting Thursday morning. The victim is identified as 23-year-old Quinterrius Dean, of Montgomery. The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. in the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive. Police arrived to find Dean with a fatal gunshot wound. Dean...
WRBL News 3

Macon County single-vehicle crash leaves one dead

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 7:36 p.m. on Thursday claimed the life of an Alabama woman. Monae A. Campbell, 21, was fatally injured after a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by LaDonte T. Bowens, 25, of Midway, Alabama, hit a ditch and then overturned before striking a tree.
MACON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alabamanews.net

Troopers investigate fatal crash in Macon County

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday evening. Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 29 near the 160 mile marker, approximately 5 miles south of Tuskegee. Troopers say 21-year-old Monae A. Campbell was injured when the car she...
MACON COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

PCSO raids moonshine still

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office recently destroy an illegal distilling operation in a remote location in the county. Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said the PCSO had assistance from the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office because the road to the illegal distillery originated in Bullock County, but crossed the county line into Pike, where the bootleggers set up shop.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman killed in Thursday Macon County crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a woman is dead following a crash in Macon County Thursday evening. ALEA said the single vehicle wreck happened after 7:30 p.m. when 2017 Toyota Camry struck a ditch, a culvert then overturning before hitting a tree. A passenger...
MACON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Two men arrested in shooting that left one dead, another injured

Montgomery police have arrested two men for a July 8 shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. Police have charged 24-year-old Jervontae Barnes, of Montgomery, with Capital Murder, Attempted Murder, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling. Additionally, 31-year-old Demetrius Johnson, of Montgomery, has been charged with Capital Murder.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Troopers investigate a crash that left multiple people injured

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left multiple people injured. The crash occurred just before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Wilmington Road. Officers with the Montgomery Police Department were attempting to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, 20-year-old Lonnie D....
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Tuskegee police arrest two in shooting incident, weapons and drugs seized

Tuskegee police say two individuals have been arrested following a shooting incident while they were responding to a separate call. Officers were called to the 200 block of Yancey Circle to assist a resident moving out of an apartment. While the officers were there, police say several unknown individuals began...
TUSKEGEE, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy