Montgomery police continue to investigate the early morning shooting death of a man at the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road.

On July 12 at about 12:15 a.m., police and fire medics responded to a report about someone shot at the intersection. There, they found David Werking, 19, of Montgomery, dead.

An adult female was also located with a non-threatening wound and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This shooting is under investigation, and police ask anyone with information related to the homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Destini Ambus is a news intern for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Police probe shooting death of Montgomery man at intersection of Atlanta Hwy., Perry Hill Rd.