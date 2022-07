The Big Sky Community Rodeo and the Community Street Dance are produced by Outlaw Partners. Outlaw Partners publishes Explore Big Sky. BIG SKY – Like a bucking bull waiting to be released from a chute, Montana skies are restless during rodeos. A few minutes into the Big Sky Community Rodeo last night, rain and lightning descended on the Big Sky Events Arena, sending fans to take cover for an early intermission. But the energy only grew as the crowd mingled under tents and athletes retaped their hands and tightened saddles, spilling over when the show started again to make for one of the most lively rodeos Big Sky’s ever seen.

BIG SKY, MT ・ 19 HOURS AGO