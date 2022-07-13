NASA scientist on images released from Webb Telescope

Turn on the TV, and chances are, one of the cable channels is airing "Hustle + Flow." Song after song on the radio feature rappers and producers trying to channel that classic Dirty South attitude. Phonk, the wildly popular Eastern European rap subgenre, is nothing but a tribute to Tennessee sound. There's an argument that the hip-hop sound developed in Memphis in the 1990s has never been more popular or more influential than it is now. And right in the middle of the Memphis hip-hop story are 8 BALL AND MJG — two pillars of a local culture that's appreciated worldwide.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO