Memphis, TN

NASA scientist on images released from Webb Telescope

By Amanda Hanson
actionnews5.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A scientist is sharing how newly released images from the James Webb Space Telescope will uncovered mysteries of...

www.actionnews5.com

Comments / 1

Alvin
3d ago

Whatever is said, the heavens declare the glory of God, Who created them on the 4th day of His creation week. If you doubt this, you can fact check it in Genesis, chapter 1, right there in the front of the Bible.God also had His plans for you and me when He formed Adam on the 6th day. He loves us - that's why He sent Jesus, which the rest of the Bible is about.

Reply
2
 

tri-statedefender.com

Golden Leaf to honor ‘most famous’ member as she turns 100

Loved ones and friends will join the Golden Leaf Church family this month for a huge birthday bash for Mother Verneda Elizabeth Breathett, who turns 100. On July 29, a catered banquet will honor the church’s oldest and “most famous” member. “Mrs. Breathett became the pianist at...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Amazon’s Ring provided doorbell footage to police without owners’ consent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you own a Ring doorbell camera, there’s a chance the company may share footage from your camera with local officers without your consent. Eleven times this year, the company has shared video with law enforcement “in cases involving imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to any person,” according to this July 1st letter sent from Amazon, the company that owns Ring. The letter was addressed to a senator from Massachusetts after his inquiries in June about their surveillance policies.
MEMPHIS, TN
#Webb Telescope#Universe#Nirspec#Action News
actionnews5.com

Memphis Zoo welcomes new elephant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo has a new elephant. Kosti arrived to the zoo July 13 and is in the process of meeting the herd. Gina, Babmi and Daisy have gotten the chance to interact with Kosti with a fence in between. Zoo officials say Kosti has lived...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis chosen as first location for new Caption by Hyatt hotel brand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown Memphis has a new hotel. Located at the corner of Beale and Front, Caption by Hyatt has opened its doors after hosting a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon. The 136-room hotel is part of the One Beale Street Development Project and is integrated into the historic Ellis and Sons Ironworks and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Opinion | Guilt tipping needs to stop | Richard Ransom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tip jars are disappearing and now some servers hover over you, watching to see if you'll tip them and how much. See if you can relate to this video on TikTok. Look familiar? I'm not a fan. The pressure seems to be coming at us all...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Live At 9: Movie Filmed in Memphis Written by MPD Lt. Colonel

A movie made in Memphis explores some themes that are tragically all too real in the U.S., involving police officers and young people of color. The person who wrote, directed, and stars in the award-winning film has a unique perspective. He is a Memphis Police Lieutenant Colonel.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

TWRA making improvements to West Tennessee lake

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee lake is getting improvements in the future. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Herb Parsons Lake in Fayette County will see an increase in fish stocking, habitat and fisheries management, as well as access for fishing and boating. The TWRA says...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
dopecausewesaid.com

Memphis Rap Legends 8 BALL AND MJG Drop Their Clip For "They Don't Love You"

Turn on the TV, and chances are, one of the cable channels is airing "Hustle + Flow." Song after song on the radio feature rappers and producers trying to channel that classic Dirty South attitude. Phonk, the wildly popular Eastern European rap subgenre, is nothing but a tribute to Tennessee sound. There's an argument that the hip-hop sound developed in Memphis in the 1990s has never been more popular or more influential than it is now. And right in the middle of the Memphis hip-hop story are 8 BALL AND MJG — two pillars of a local culture that's appreciated worldwide.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Movies in the Park coming to Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Movie nights are coming to Bartlett. The Bartlett Mayor and Board of Alderman approved a special permit for Movies in the Park. The events will be held on Friday evenings: July 22, August 19, September 23, and October 28 from dusk to 11 p.m. at W.J. Freeman Park.
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

St. Jude has plans to build 2 new highrise towers on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is working on plans to built two new high-rise towers on its campus, the Memphis Business Journal reports. One tower would be a 714,000-square-foot outpatient clinical care building and the other a 608,000-square-foot clinical office building. The towers would include...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Trailblazing policewoman dies in Memphis at 78

The first African-American woman to serve as an officer on the Atlanta Police Department, Linnie Hallmon Booker, who later moved to Memphis, died here this week. She was 78. Born December 2, 1943, in Anniston, Ala., Booker was the eldest child of the late Rev. Warren G. Booker Sr. and the late Mrs. Zeporah Gilley Booker, in Anniston, Alabama. At the age of 63, she graduated from the Ministerial Course of Study at Emory University Candler School of Theology in Atlanta.
MEMPHIS, TN

