(The Center Square) — A defense technology company plans to invest $60 million in a new manufacturing and research facility in Fulton County. California-based Anduril Industries plans to create more than 180 new jobs in Atlanta over the next three years. However, Jessica Atwell, a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications specialist, declined to divulge whether taxpayers footed the bill for any incentives, saying the project remains active.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO