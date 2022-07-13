ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

A Safe Haven at USF

By Augustine Goebel, Office of Development Communications
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErika Carlsen, ‘05, found a passion for leadership during her involvement with USF Latinx and Queer student alliances. Erika Carlsen, who graduated from USF in 2005, is the Senior Director of Training at Coro Northern California, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to train, support, and connect leaders to foster a...

USF Grad Catches a Ride Into the Future

In December 2021, just two weeks after graduating from USF with a BSBA in marketing, Max Eunice ’21 landed a full-time job in marketing with Cruise, an autonomous car company based in San Francisco. How did he manage that?. “USF is in the heart of somewhere that let me...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fall semester is free at Laney College in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - The fall semester is free at Laney Community College in Oakland – a gift to students who might have suffered financially and academically throughout the pandemic. When classes start on Aug. 22, community college students who complete the FAFSA or the California Dream Act applications, will...
OAKLAND, CA
raventribune.com

Home prices are dropping in Sacramento, along with these northern cities

It may not seem like it’s abroad, but the housing heat wave is starting to cool off in parts of California. “I think it’s ironic because a few years ago Sacramento was the hottest market ever, and now we’re putting the other side of the list,” said housing analyst Ryan Lundquist, “in that list compiled by Redfin, Sacramento ranks second in the country to be the fastest market in the country.” For housing cooling. Other Northern California cities include Oakland in third place, Stockton in fifth, and San Francisco in tenth. “The market has been on fire a lot in the past few years and with prices going up, we are seeing a change in the market,” said Audrey Chaney, agent at eXp Realty. The change is good news for buyers. Options, do not include new construction projects. There are now 4,000 homes for sale, Lundquist said, about half of which have seen price drops. “Last month, for the first time in 17 months, average buyers were 1% less than the list price,” Lundquist said. For all sales, buyers paid an average of 4% last year above list price. | Video below | Groveland, Tracy On the list of California ZIP codes where home values ​​have risen, mortgage rates have doubled in the past few months to 6%. Chaney said that even with lower housing prices, it can be difficult to make mortgage payments due to the high interest rate. “A lot of people might get frustrated but the bright side is knowing our numbers get us to a plan, figuring out what’s financial and the cooling market means going back to reality,” Chaney said. “The reality check is that the honeymoon is over,” Lundquist said. “We spent this two-year period in the most aggressive market ever and now the market has turned into something else.” As for sellers, Chaney said they need to adjust expectations for the price they are asking for because the market is changing. | Related | Explanation: Balancing the real estate market means different things for sellers and buyers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Francisco, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Berkeley athlete, sports journalist dies in jet ski accident at age 22

BERKELEY, Calif. - Brandon Bailey, a first-generation Sacramento State College graduate and sports journalist, died in a jet ski accident earlier this month. The 22-year-old Berkeley High alumnus with a promising career in journalism was at a family outing at Folsom Lake on July 2 when he crashed. He died in a Roseville hospital a day later, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
BERKELEY, CA
sfbayview.com

Fred T. Smith, Race Man, part of the Black pantheon

Fred T. Smith’s Celebration of Life is on Wednesday, July 20, 2-3 p.m., at the West Oakland Senior Center, 1724 Adeline St., Oakland, and 4-7 p.m. at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, 2777 Middle Harbor Road, Oakland, Group Picnic Area. There will be food and music at the outdoor event.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Berkeley’s white saviors

It’s the first principle of writing that I have abided by ever since I was told it in the third grade. I have divulged excruciating details of my life to communicate my messages in painful clarity. This continues on in Berkeley as well. Every week, I extend my brown...
BERKELEY, CA
usfca.edu

Students Deliver Food Justice in the City

Selecting food for someone in need helped Claire Mattingly ’25 start the day off feeling more centered. She filled bags with items such as celery, potatoes, onions, summer squash, pasta, and canned tuna for low-income senior citizens in San Francisco. The food provided weekly groceries for the seniors. It was also an example of food justice, a theme that Mattingly and the other students in the Martin-Baró Scholars (MBS) living-learning community studied this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
musicinsf.com

Art + Soul Oakland Returns on Saturday, July 23

Art + Soul Oakland returns to Frank Ogawa Plaza on Saturday July 23, 2022 with a festive, free 20th Anniversary celebration featuring the world-premiere of “Blues, Baroque, and Bars: From the Streets to the Symphony,” a new musical suite from legendary vocalist The Dynamic Miss Faye Carol. This powerful new work reimagines traditional blues to tell the story of Black Americans’ journey from Africa, to the American South, through the Great Migration.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandmagazine.com

Top 5 Best Veterinary Clinics in Oakland and the East Bay

Here are the 2022 Top 5 Best Veterinary Clinics as voted for by residents in Oakland and throughout the East Bay:. The Oakland Magazine Winner in the category of Best Veterinary Clinics in Oakland and the East Bay in 2022 is:. Holistic Veterinary Care. 4382 Piedmont Ave. Oakland, CA 94611.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF nonprofit director recovering after beating outside Fillmore District community center

SAN FRANCISCO -- The director of a San Francisco non-profit is recovering from a violent assault Friday outside his organization's entrance.The attack happened late Friday morning at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center at Webster and McAllister in the city's Fillmore District.The victim -- James Spingola, executive director of the non-profit organization -- told officers he was beaten by two men who struck him multiple times with a wooden plank after he had asked them not to congregate at the center's front door.Police arrived to find one of the suspects detained by witnesses.On Saturday, Spingola was out of the hospital...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
yieldpro.com

Levin Johnston completes two transactions totaling nearly $43 million in California’s East Bay

Levin Johnston of Marcus and Millichap, one of the top multifamily brokerage teams in the U.S., specializing in wealth management through commercial real estate investments, has successfully completed two East Bay Area transactions: the $20 million sale of The Storage Spot, a 645-unit storage facility in Fremont, California, and the $22.75 million sale of University Village, a 68-unit multifamily community in Hayward, California.
HAYWARD, CA

Community Policy