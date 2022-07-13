ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

UCSB Chancellor Yang faced hit-and-run allegations, CHP investigation hit dead end

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htLQo_0geRX7RB00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – UC Santa Barbara Chancellor Henry Yang faced hit-and-run allegations from a student who alleged that the chancellor was driving the car that hit him while he was skateboarding through a campus crosswalk, but the California Highway Patrol could not determine what happened and did not recommend any charges.

Madden Cade Westland, 19, was skateboarding across the crosswalk of Channel Islands Road just south of UCen Road on the evening of May 16 when he was allegedly struck by a car, according to the CHP report obtained by News Channel 3-12.

Westland suffered minor injuries from the accident.

The car, described as "possibly being a tan, light brown, or silver Cadillac-type vehicle," fled the scene after hitting Westland, the report stated.

The CHP report said that Westland "had a clear view of the driver and his passenger and positively identified them" as Yang and his wife, Dilling Yang.

The university said the accident was not a hit-and-run, but that it took the allegations of the skateboarder seriously and immediately referred the matter to the CHP for a "thorough and unbiased investigation," according to UCSB's statement to News Channel 3-12.

UCSB said it requested an outside independent investigation and defended that decision as "appropriate."

"The chancellor and his wife were surprised to learn of the allegations and they have always maintained that their vehicle did not collide with anyone," the statement, provided by spokeswoman Kiki Reyes on behalf of the university, said.

As part of the investigation, a CHP officer went to the Yang residence and located two cars: a Buick Lacrosse and a Buick LeSabre, and confirmed that the Yangs had no other vehicles registered to their name.

The report stated that the investigating officer "did not observe any dents, scratches, scuffs, or streaks which would indicate a person rolling over the hood and or either vehicle being involved in a crash" and that officers were "unable to locate any damages or any other physical evidence to either vehicle that indicated a collision occurred or a body rolled across the surface of the hood."

Additionally, the CHP report found that Westland was unsure which of the two vehicles was the one that struck him. However, Westland said that he was sure it was Yang and his wife in the car, as he "looked her up" online to make sure, the report stated.

"I actually don't want anybody to get in trouble if it wasn't him obviously," Westland said, per the CHP report.

The CHP determined that because of Westland's inconsistent statements, the lack of video surveillance, the lack of independent witnesses, and the lack of physical evidence, it was unable to substantiate the claims that Yang was involved in the accident and that the office would not file any charges.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office also confirmed to News Channel 3-12 that it never received a report on the incident.

The university claimed that Yang cooperated with the investigation into the allegations and has done so "professionally and appropriately," but the CHP told News Channel 3-12 that there was no written statement provided by other parties.

The post UCSB Chancellor Yang faced hit-and-run allegations, CHP investigation hit dead end appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSBY News

Teen arrested in Santa Barbara shooting investigation

Santa Barbara Police made an arrest in a shooting investigation that began Wednesday. Police say they responded to possible "shots heard" in the area of 1200 San Pascual Street near Bohnett Park at 2:20 p.m. When officers arrived they determined a handgun was fired in the area. Upon further investigation,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara Edhat

Three Injured in Fiery Los Olivos Vehicle Crash

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle collision that caught fire in Los Olivos Thursday morning leaving three injured. At 8:40 a.m., crews arrived on the scene and discovered two vehicles had collided near Foxen Canyon Road in the 3200 block of Highway 154 with one of the vehicles on fire.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
KGET

Kern County Fire captain dies at 47

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Capt. Brian Falk has died at the age of 47 while on duty, according to the department. Falk was a 20-year veteran of the department. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. “Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his family, friends, and colleagues,” read a message […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Ucsb#Dead End#News Channel
Santa Barbara Independent

U.S. 101 Reduced to One Southbound Lane Overnight in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces that U.S. Highway 101 will be reduced to one southbound bypass lane from. Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday to Friday, July 20- 22, Monday to Wednesday, July 25-27, and Friday, July 29....
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

Police search for suspects in Santa Barbara shooting

Santa Barbara Police responded to reports of shots heard Wednesday afternoon. Police say it happened at 2:20 p.m. in the area of 1200 San Pascual Street and Bohnett Park. When officers arrived they confirmed a firearm was discharged in the area. Police believe there are several suspects involved in the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Santa Barbara Independent

Interim Santa Barbara City Police Chief Barney Melekian Retires

Barney Melekian, Santa Barbara’s Interim Chief of Police, officially retired after a 50-year career in law enforcement this week and will be replaced by Captain Marylinda Arroyo, who will serve as interim-interim until a permanent new chief is chosen. Melekian served far longer than he initially anticipated when he took the post in March 2021, after former chief Lori Luhnow resigned. Melekian combined street cred, having won both the Medal of Valor and Medal of Courage during his years with the Santa Monica Police; administrative chops, as he served as both fire chief and city administrator for the city of Pasadena; and political smarts, having served in the Department of Justice under the Obama Administration as director of the Community Oriented Policing Services Office.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

Derailment at La Conchita: Luckiest wreck ever?

A century before the tragic landslide of 2005, a different disaster sent La Conchita into the national news: the crash of a Southern Pacific passenger train. The railroad tracks at La Conchita (then called Punta Gorda) ran along a narrow ledge, with a mountain on one side and a 35-foot drop to the Pacific on the other. “Had an evil spirit chosen the place for this wreck,” said the Los Angeles Herald, “a worse place could not have been provided.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Malibu Times

Nearly half a million dollars in luxury goods robbed at Malibu Lumberyard

A brazen robbery in broad daylight occurred at the Malibu Lumberyard shopping center shocking bystanders and store clerks.  A crew of six Black male and female suspects, wearing masks and hoodies entered the luxury goods store Maxfield on Tuesday July 12 at 2 p.m. The robbers pushed past the store’s security guard and grabbed armloads […] The post Nearly half a million dollars in luxury goods robbed at Malibu Lumberyard appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy