An animated dive into the dusty Milky Way reveals the outlines of our galaxy taking shape as we look out further and further from Earth. Based on new data from an interactive tool that exploits data from the European Space Agency's Gaia mission and other space science data sets, astronomers have created an animation to model dust in the Milky Way. The work was presented this week at the National Astronomy Meeting (NAM 2022) at the University of Warwick and published in Astronomy & Astrophysics.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO