A 22-year-old Wildwood woman was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning on State Road 44. The woman was driving a pickup at 11:10 a.m. traveling east on State Road 44 east of County Road 243 west of Wildwood when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her vehicle entered the median and overturned. As the vehicle overturned, she was ejected, suffering fatal injuries.

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO