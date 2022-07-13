ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accenture to Acquire The Stable to Bolster its Commerce Transformation Expertise in North America

 4 days ago

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--

Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has agreed to acquire The Stable — a commerce agency focused on helping consumer brands build and operate their own digital commerce channels as well as manage their brand and sales performance across key North American retailers. The agreement reinforces Accenture’s continued investments in commerce to help clients accelerate growth and sustain relevance. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Accenture has agreed to acquire The Stable — a commerce agency focused on helping consumer brands build and operate their own digital commerce channels as well as manage their brand and sales performance across key North American retailers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Recognized as one of Inc. Magazine’s fastest growing private companies in 2021, The Stable has a track record of growing consumer brands of all sizes, stages, and verticals through omnichannel retail and direct-to-consumer (DTC) commerce.

The Stable will enhance Accenture Song’s global commerce transformation expertise and its ability to rapidly build and operate data-driven digital commerce ecosystems that maximize sales performance and deliver innovative marketing and commerce experiences.

The global digital commerce market is expected to reach $27 trillion in size by 2027. The market’s significant growth coupled with changed customer values and the overall interaction between brands and customers has driven an increased demand for enterprise-wide commerce experience reinvention.

Glen Hartman, Accenture Song’s global lead for commerce services, said: “Today, every company is a commerce company. The B2B and B2C companies that fast-track their commerce transformation across the customers’ entire life journey will grow well into the future. By embedding The Stable’s set of talent and capabilities into Accenture Song’s, we will continue to help our clients meet customers where they are, on their terms and reimagine buying and selling experiences.”

Founded in 2015, The Stable provides a full suite of omnichannel commerce capabilities that drive revenue and efficiency for brands across consumer goods, retail, marketplaces and direct-to-consumer channels. Backed by data, fueled by insights, and brought to life through sales and operations, creative, digital, and patented technology, the company builds and executes strategies that acquires customers, creates immersive experiences, and scales brands.

The Stable’s team of more than 400 people will join Accenture and be a powerful addition to its commerce services, building upon Accenture’s world-class strategy, design, performance, technology and large-scale operations capabilities to better serve Accenture’s clients particularly across consumer goods & services segments, and expanding into high tech, life sciences — over the counter (OTC), media and retail industries for their commerce needs.

“We are so proud to be joining Accenture Song to execute on our shared vision of helping the world’s best brands drive commerce and experience across all platforms and channels,” says Chad Hetherington, founder and CEO of The Stable. “Joining forces with Accenture will enable us to radically expand our capabilities across the entire value chain and fuel massive growth and value to our clients and employees.”

The Stable is also the latest in a series of acquisitions that Accenture has made to scale commerce expertise and excellence, including Businet System and Tambourine both located in Japan, Openmind in Italy, Glamit in Argentina, and Experity in Brazil. The acquisition of The Stable is in line with Accenture’s Song strategy to deepen its broad, scalable set of capabilities across product innovation, commerce and marketing transformation, sales and service.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture Song accelerates growth and value for our clients through sustained customer relevance. Our capabilities span ideation to execution: growth, product and experience design; technology and experience platforms; creative, media and marketing strategy; and campaign, commerce transformation content and channel orchestration. With strong client relationships and deep industry expertise, we help our clients operate at the speed of life through the unlimited potential of imagination, technology and intelligence.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

