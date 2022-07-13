ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut beats Indiana, Bonner moves into 12th in scoring

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 20 points and 14 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 19 points to move into 12th on the WNBA’s career scoring list, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 89-81 on Wednesday.

Bonner passed Seattle star Lauren Jackson (6,007) on the career scoring list, becoming the 14th player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 points. Lisa Leslie is 11th in career scoring with 6,263 points.

Brionna Jones added 17 points, Natisha Hiedeman had 11 and Courtney Williams scored all 10 of her points in the first half for Connecticut (15-8), which has won all four meetings with the Fever this season.

Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the first half to help Connecticut build a 41-28 lead. Indiana was just 8-for-30 shooting (26.7%) in the first half. The Fever scored 35 points in the fourth quarter.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points and Victoria Vivians added 17 for Indiana (5-20), which has lost seven straight. Rookie NaLyssa Smith had 12 and 13 rebounds for her seventh double-double.

