A new report on inflation shows Americans are paying substantially more for almost everything we buy compared to last years' prices. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says inflation has jumped to 40-year high of 9.1%. We are paying 12% more for groceries overall. But when you break down the numbers, some items we want to pick up at Kroger, Brookshires, Albertsons or another grocery store are up by more than 30%.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO