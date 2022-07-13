ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Warrant Wednesday: Man wanted for robbery and drugs

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Welcome back to what the Henderson Police Department (HPD) call Warrant Wednesday! This week the HPD are asking for help locating Menelik H. Brank, 41.

Brank has a warrant out for arrest on a first degree Robbery. He also has a Parole Warrant for the following:

  • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • First Degree of Possession of a Controlled Substance(drug unspecified)
  • First Degree of Trafficking Controlled Substance (<2 grams methamphetamine)
  • First Degree of Trafficking Controlled Substance (<2 grams heroin)
The police ask that anyone with information to contact them at (270)-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270)-831-1111 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

