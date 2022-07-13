Warrant Wednesday: Man wanted for robbery and drugs
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Welcome back to what the Henderson Police Department (HPD) call Warrant Wednesday! This week the HPD are asking for help locating Menelik H. Brank, 41.Man wanted out of Henderson for strangulation
Brank has a warrant out for arrest on a first degree Robbery. He also has a Parole Warrant for the following:
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- First Degree of Possession of a Controlled Substance(drug unspecified)
- First Degree of Trafficking Controlled Substance (<2 grams methamphetamine)
- First Degree of Trafficking Controlled Substance (<2 grams heroin)
The police ask that anyone with information to contact them at (270)-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270)-831-1111 .
