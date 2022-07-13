ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 bike trails near Denver for this summer

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Whether you are looking for a hiking trail or bike path, Colorado has a wide variety of options for outdoor enthusiasts.

With gas prices hovering at or below $5 per gallon in our state, many people are avoiding longer trips and instead, opting for local adventures.

10 great hikes less than 2 hours from Denver

That is why we decided to put together this list of 10 bike trails you can adventure down this summer near Denver:

  1. Staunton Scenic Loop – 19.5 miles
  2. Cherry Creek Trail Loop – 24.6 miles
  3. Sloan’s Lake Loop – 2.6 miles
  4. Clear Creek Trail – A little more than 19 miles
  5. Platte River Trail Loop – 3.8 miles
  6. Spruce Mountain Loop – 4.6 miles
  7. Bear Creek Lake Trail Loop – 9.4 miles
  8. Waterton Canyon Trail – 12.6
  9. Triple Creek Trail – 1.75 miles
  10. Devil’s Backbone Indian Summer Loop – 12.5 miles

