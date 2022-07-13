10 bike trails near Denver for this summer
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Whether you are looking for a hiking trail or bike path, Colorado has a wide variety of options for outdoor enthusiasts.
With gas prices hovering at or below $5 per gallon in our state, many people are avoiding longer trips and instead, opting for local adventures.10 great hikes less than 2 hours from Denver
That is why we decided to put together this list of 10 bike trails you can adventure down this summer near Denver:
- Staunton Scenic Loop – 19.5 miles
- Cherry Creek Trail Loop – 24.6 miles
- Sloan’s Lake Loop – 2.6 miles
- Clear Creek Trail – A little more than 19 miles
- Platte River Trail Loop – 3.8 miles
- Spruce Mountain Loop – 4.6 miles
- Bear Creek Lake Trail Loop – 9.4 miles
- Waterton Canyon Trail – 12.6
- Triple Creek Trail – 1.75 miles
- Devil’s Backbone Indian Summer Loop – 12.5 miles
