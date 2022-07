LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Louisville Burger Week has returned for the sixth year in a row, and consumers can now download an app to win prizes. From July 18 through 24, guests will have the chance to enjoy discounted $6-$7 burgers as well as Against the Grain and Coopers Craft drink features for seven days, the release said.

