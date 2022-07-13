Tri-Cities Airport experiencing flight delays due to problems out of Seattle

FRANKLIN CO. – The Tri-Cities Airport is experiencing delays for both inbound and outgoing flights due to problems at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Buck Taft with the Tri-Cities Airport confirmed information he received was that it was only affecting Alaska Airlines flights at this time.

However, due to the delays, other airlines are now being affected.

Earlier Wednesday, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport issued a ground stop for all incoming flights due to what was described as an equipment failure.

An airport has the authority to issue a ground stop in the event that airport is unable to perform air traffic control services.

Alaska Airlines tweeted its weather systems experienced an outage and that flights could be impacted throughout the day.

What flights are impacted in the Tri-Cities?

ARRIVALS:

Alaska Airlines Flight 2210 from Seattle to Pasco – expected arrival time is now 12:10 p.m.

Alaska Airlines Flight 2028 from Seattle to Pasco – expected arrival time is now 12:17 p.m.

Alaska Airlines Flight 2180 from Seattle to Pasco – expected arrival time is now 3:39 p.m.

DEPARTURES:

Alaska Airlines Flight 2140 from Pasco to Seattle – expected departure time is now 11:15 a.m.

Alaska Airlines Flight 2210 from Pasco to Seattle – expected departure time is now 12:41 p.m.

