ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Tri-Cities Airport experiencing flight delays due to problems out of Seattle

By Erin Wencl
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EY23V_0geRUN0p00

FRANKLIN CO. – The Tri-Cities Airport is experiencing delays for both inbound and outgoing flights due to problems at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Buck Taft with the Tri-Cities Airport confirmed information he received was that it was only affecting Alaska Airlines flights at this time.

However, due to the delays, other airlines are now being affected.

Earlier Wednesday, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport issued a ground stop for all incoming flights due to what was described as an equipment failure.

An airport has the authority to issue a ground stop in the event that airport is unable to perform air traffic control services.

Alaska Airlines tweeted its weather systems experienced an outage and that flights could be impacted throughout the day.

What flights are impacted in the Tri-Cities?

ARRIVALS:

  • Alaska Airlines Flight 2210 from Seattle to Pasco – expected arrival time is now 12:10 p.m.
  • Alaska Airlines Flight 2028 from Seattle to Pasco – expected arrival time is now 12:17 p.m.
  • Alaska Airlines Flight 2180 from Seattle to Pasco – expected arrival time is now 3:39 p.m.

DEPARTURES:

  • Alaska Airlines Flight 2140 from Pasco to Seattle – expected departure time is now 11:15 a.m.
  • Alaska Airlines Flight 2210 from Pasco to Seattle – expected departure time is now 12:41 p.m.

ALSO ON YAKTRINEWS.COM

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
airlinegeeks.com

Dash Air Shuttle to Start Service on Olympic Pennisula

Dash Air Shuttle will start Service between Port Angeles, Wash, and Seattle on August 11, 2022. The company will offer up to four roundtrips at the inaugural and plan to expand to up to six daily roundtrips by summer 2023. Service Details. The new service will arrive at Seattle’s primary...
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschild.com

Whale watching around the Seattle area

The Seattle area is one of the best places to go whale-watching. There are plenty of whale-watching tour options that take you out to sea, but there are plenty of spots, on shore, that you just can’t miss. Look out to sea, and if you’re lucky, you may spot a whale spout in the water or a whale tail hitting the top of the surf. If you’re really fortunate you might spot a whale breaching.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Tri-cities, WA
Lifestyle
City
Pasco, WA
Crosscut

How King County is preparing for extreme heat this summer

Last summer, two heat waves blanketed the usually temperate Pacific Northwest. The first one, which saw at least 30 heat-related deaths and many more injuries, would become the deadliest climate-related event in King County’s recorded history. In the wake of the heat waves, residents and government officials are acknowledging how unprepared we are for extreme heat.
KING COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Dearth of Dungeness again cancels South Sound crabbing season

The Puget Sound crabbing season opened last week. For the fifth straight year, most of the waters surrounding the Gig Harbor and Key peninsulas weren’t included. Since 2018, the area south of the Tacoma Narrows bridges (Marine Area 13) has remained closed to allow the weak Dungeness crab population to increase. The closure extended north through Marine Area 11 (Tacoma-Vashon, including Gig Harbor proper) in 2018 and 2019. Numbers have recovered enough there to offer a limited season — July 3 through Aug. 30 on Sundays and Mondays.
TACOMA, WA
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Patagonia Fined $55,000 by the City of Seattle

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Patagonia has agreed to pay nearly $55,000 to employees of its Seattle store after being fined by the Seattle Office of Labor Standards for allegedly violating the city’s Secure Scheduling law. The law in part requires companies...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Control#Aircraft#Franklin Co#The Tri Cities Airport#Alaska Airlines News
iheart.com

Starbucks may’ve just gotten what it deserves​

GLENN: The 16 stores that will close by the end of this month, five in Seattle, one in Everett, Washington. Six in Los Angeles. And two in Portland. GLENN: Also, locations in Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. Now, I'm trying to think, what do all of those cities have in common?
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

One more day of cooler temps then back to the upper 70s & low 80s

Seattle - Happy weekend all! Saturday hit 71 at the airport which is seven degrees below average for this time of year. Skies will turn cloudy overnight as a disturbance sinks into the region. Sunday starts out with a chance for a few spotty showers, mainly over the mountains and North Sound.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Crews make progress on building fire in Seattle's White Center neighborhood

SEATTLE - Crews responded to on an active building fire near Seattle's White Center neighborhood Saturday afternoon. According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews responded to reports of a fire on SW Roxbury St. and 18th Ave. SW at around 1:45 p.m. Crews later identified the fire happening in a building that was reportedly under construction. At around 2:00 p.m., crews transitioned to a defense position to prevent the building from collapsing.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Reason.com

Ineffective Mask Mandates Could Be Returning in L.A. and Seattle

Public officials in Los Angeles and Seattle are reportedly mulling a return to mask mandates as COVID-19 case numbers surge and hospitalization rates creep upward. Hospitalizations now exceed 10 per 100,000 residents in Los Angeles County, the threshold where indoor masking in public spaces becomes mandatory under the county's pandemic mitigation plans. If the county remains above that rate of hospitalizations for the next two weeks, the mask mandate would automatically take effect on July 29, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MyNorthwest

HOV lanes and left lane camping explained, again

It’s time to revisit one of our favorite topics: the HOV lane and left-lane camping. Our good friend and KIRO Newsradio fill-in host Travis Mayfield posted this last week on Twitter. He recounted a recent trip where he was driving in the HOV lane from Tacoma to Seattle. Travis...
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

This Is The Best Ice Cream In Washington State, According To Yelp

A Western Washington ice cream shop landed on Yelp's list of the best ice cream in every state for 2022. Here's how researchers selected each ice cream joint:. "This is a list of the best ice cream in the US and Canada according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021-April 21, 2022... When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 12, 2022."
TACOMA, WA
KOIN 6 News

Did you know Washington has a ‘haunted’ state park?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For a true “Blair Witch Project” experience, Pacific Northwest residents might not need to travel far. A campsite in Washington’s Puget Sound area has a reputation for being haunted. Fort Worden Historical State Park, located in Port Townsend, was originally constructed between...
PORTLAND, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy