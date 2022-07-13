ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

Three charged in May attempted murder in Laurel

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUREL, Del. – Three suspects have been charged in connection to an attempted murder incident in May. Police say an investigation was launched after the ambush assault of a juvenile victim at the Holly Brook Apartments on May 9th....

www.wmdt.com

