Three charged in May attempted murder in Laurel

LEWES, Del. – A Milton man has been arrested on felony theft charges after it was discovered that he had been stealing from his place of employment. The Lewes Police Department received a complaint earlier this month regarding a long time employee, identified as 51-year-old Thomas Serbin, stealing from the Lewes Harbor Marina. Through investigation, it was confirmed that Serbin, who was employed as the store manager for roughly two years, had committed dozens of thefts from the store over the course of his employment.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO