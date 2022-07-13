ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebo, WV

Walker Creek Farms & Cabins: a respite from the modern world

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVebE_0geRUAXO00

NEBO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Oftentimes it can feel as though – in a world of unrelenting stimulation which demands seemingly constant attention – it is nearly impossible to just get away from it all.

Walker Creek Farms & Cabins seeks to remedy this affliction, by offering up a slice of paradise in the West Virginia mountains in which one can nurture a deeper connection, not only with themselves, but with their loved ones as well.

Located off Route 16 in the small, unincorporated community of Nebo, Walker Creek Farms & Cabins is the culmination of a dream for Daniel Tanner, a local contractor, and his wife Misty.

“A lot of the ideas and designs were inspired by memories from my childhood,” says Tanner from within the walls of Cabin #1, otherwise known as Wild Cherry – one of five available on the property, with two more set to open in the near future.

The two-story cabin is both minimalist and meticulous in design, faithfully reproducing the look and feel of the structures erected prior to the First World War.

Indeed, attention to detail is of the utmost importance on the farm. For all the sprawling, natural beauty and impeccable craftsmanship offered by the location’s many amenities, it’s the subtle touches and nuanced approach to the presentation that bring a truly authentic feel to the experience.

The care that goes into the venture is apparent not only in its immediate presentation, but in Tanner’s own exposition as he details the origins of the Tulip Poplar Yurt – one of two available on the property.

The yurts are an experience highlight, offering guests quaint, rustic enclosures in which to rest, relax, and spend quality time. This one specifically features a wraparound porch, queen bed, and pull-down bunks which Tanner discloses were crafted by his father using wood acquired from the farm itself.

Decorative grapevine – also obtained from the farm – adornes the ceiling of the dwelling, and reinforces the idea of location as a self-sustaining entity of sorts.

The two yurts and five cabins on the property come equipped with everything guests could want for a relaxing and enjoyable experience. Amenities offered free with each rental include a refrigerator, stove, Keurig coffee machine, hammock, grill, fire pit, firewood, charcoal, and indoor bathroom with hot running water.

That’s not all, however, as radios, televisions, dvds, and board games are available to keep the entertainment going after dark. The delightful final touch in this regard, however, is the inclusion of portable vinyl record players in each dwelling, complete with vintage record selections which tie together the notion of revisiting the days of old.

Those who require some semblance of connection to the modern world – be it for work or recreation – may access WiFi hot spots in each rental for a small daily fee.

But the rentals are only the beginning, as there are endless sights to see and fun to be had throughout the 250+ acres of Mountain State property, including a six mile hiking trail and six ponds, the latter of which offers catch-and-release fishing for guests.

Little ones will no doubt delight in a visit to the barn area, which features a host of friendly critters with which to interact. These include two sheep, six goats, and Hank the donkey. One horse and several chickens also make their home on the farm.

Animal lovers who struggle with the idea of parting with their own furry friends at home need not fret, as Walker Creek Farms & Cabins is happy to accommodate inbound pups with beds and treats upon request.

A children’s playground area and paddleboat rentals compound the experience, which one would likely need a full day, or possibly even more, to enjoy in its entirety.

The Walker Creek Farms & Cabins experience exceeds that of your average getaway, as its design is indicative of more than an undertaking implemented with the end goal of monetary gain. This experience is the culmination of a dream – an eventuality brought about by the desire to create something truly new and unique.

When the endeavor of everyday life becomes cumbersome, withdrawing from the hustle and bustle of one area only to be immersed in the hustle and bustle of another can ultimately prove ineffectual.

For a distinct departure from the disarray of the day-to-day, the good folks at Walker Creek Farms & Cabins await your stay.

Comments / 2

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

West Virginia couple offering spiritual healing shop, cafe

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A Parkersburg couple capitalized on their interests and opened a spiritual healing boutique and coffee shop. The Gypsy Willow Metaphysical Cafe is the collaboration of Jessica Southall and her boyfriend, Chris Posey. Posey handles the coffee shop, and Southall is in charge of metaphysical tools.
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Traveling WV: Yak House Rentals

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WCHS) — The devastating floods that struck West Virginia in June of 2016 killed 23 people and left many communities wondering if their towns would ever recover. Clendenin in Kanawha County was one of the hardest hit, with 90% of the town flooded and several lives lost.
CLENDENIN, WV
Lootpress

Farmers Market to open at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Uptown Farmers Market located at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza will open for the 2022 season on Monday, July 18. Market vendors will set up at the covered plaza area on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and sell from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm. The market will be open from July 18 through the months of August and September. Qualified market vendors will accept Senior Coupons, which are expected to be distributed in early August.
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

Man come to be known as “Father of Bridge Day” honored through sign dedication at Fayette County Chamber of Commerce

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The man often referred to as “Father of Bridge Day,” Burton Ervin finally got the recognition he deserves for being a pioneer in extreme bravery. Ervin was the first person to BASE jump off of the New River Gorge Bridge in late August of 1979, approximately a year before the very first Bridge Day was held in 1980.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nebo, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Crews busy dredging lake at Mountwood Park

VOLCANO — The work on dredging the marina at Mountwood Park is underway. Crews with Dirt Works of Elizabeth recently started dredging the boat dock area at the park, said Wood County Commission President Blair Couch. “Our dredging project has finally begun,” he said. “We had to delay it...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Capito Tours Gainwell Engineering in Fayette County

HICO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) visited Hico, W.Va. On Friday to meet with company leadership and tour the facilities at Gainwell Engineering, a mining equipment company. “Today was yet another sign that West Virginia is open for business,” Senator Capito said. “Gainwell is a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ravenswood Riverfront Park getting new boat docks

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) — Construction is underway at Ravenswood Riverfront Park in Jackson County, West Virginia. Improvements to the area include a new marina with docking sites and a refueling point for boaters on the Ohio River. “There’s going to be an opportunity where they can fill up right on the spot without having to […]
RAVENSWOOD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respite#The Walker#Design#Keurig Coffee#Goats
WBOY 12 News

Free things to do in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With food and gas prices continuing to climb amid 40-year high inflation, many are looking to save money in any way they can, but it’s still summer, and every now and then it’s nice to get out of the house. Luckily, north central West Virginia has plenty of fun places to […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Ansted set to make a Summer Splash! this weekend

ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ansted’s Summer Splash! event, as presented by the Ansted Events Committee, is set to take place tomorrow. The family-friendly event is set to be held on July 16, 2022, and will feature activities ranging from bouncy houses to games, and more. Ansted Ballfield will...
ANSTED, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia PSC rejects call to reconsider Mitchell Power Plant decision

CHARLESTON — An effort by environmental and consumer advocate groups to get the West Virginia Public Service Commission to reconsider a decision last year that approved improvements to several power plants, including the Mitchell Power Plant, failed. In an order released Thursday, the PSC affirmed two orders — one...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Local silicone recycling plant has facility explosion overnight

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg silicone recycling plant had a facility explosion overnight. The Wood County 911 Dispatch received the first call regarding the explosion at 12:21 a.m. just after midnight regarding the Eco USA plant on the 500 block of Camden Street. Wood County representatives say they got...
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WBOY 12 News

18 WV counties are in economic distress, ARC says

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Appalachian Regional Commission released the FY 2023 interactive map of county economic status and distressed areas in Appalachia. The classification system compares each county in the region to national averages to understand how counties are performing in areas such as unemployment rate, per capita market income, and poverty rates.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Boil water advisory lifted for Dry Hill Road

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company lifted a precautionary boil water advisory on Friday for the Dry Hill Road area of Raleigh County. The precautionary advisory, issued on Thursday, applied to 1151 Dry Hill Road and all side streets to the end of the system, and was issued due to a broken main line.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Beloved Sissonville restaurant owner dies at 84

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A beloved local community member died on Friday, but her legacy will continue to live on. Janet Edens, Owner of popular Sissonville restaurant, Top Spot Country Cookin’, died at the age of 84. She was known across the Mountain State for her restaurant, which has been in business for 37 years. […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Educators, Community Leaders and Partners Focus on Student Success at Summit

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – More than 450 West Virginians dedicated to the achievement of the Mountain State’s students gathered this week at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center for the annual West Virginia Student Success Summit, an annual event hosted in partnership by West Virginia’s Higher Education Policy Commission, Community & Technical College System, and Department of Education.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mason Co. manufacturing plant increases employee wages amidst inflation

LETART, WV (WOWK) — The Felman Production plant in Mason County, West Virginia, will increase employee wages amidst nationwide inflation, the company announced on Tuesday. Feldman Production is a West Virginia-based producer of ferrosilicomanganese, an element that increases the strength of steel and improves the safety of the end product. The company’s wage increases range […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: Parkersburg recycling plant has facility explosion

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP/WDTV) - A Parkersburg silicone recycling plant had a facility explosion early Thursday morning. The Wood County 911 Dispatch received the first call regarding the explosion at 12:21 a.m. regarding the Eco USA plant on the 500 block of Camden Street. Wood County representatives say they received 44...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy