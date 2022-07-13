Walker Creek Farms & Cabins: a respite from the modern world

NEBO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Oftentimes it can feel as though – in a world of unrelenting stimulation which demands seemingly constant attention – it is nearly impossible to just get away from it all.

Walker Creek Farms & Cabins seeks to remedy this affliction, by offering up a slice of paradise in the West Virginia mountains in which one can nurture a deeper connection, not only with themselves, but with their loved ones as well.

Located off Route 16 in the small, unincorporated community of Nebo, Walker Creek Farms & Cabins is the culmination of a dream for Daniel Tanner, a local contractor, and his wife Misty.

“A lot of the ideas and designs were inspired by memories from my childhood,” says Tanner from within the walls of Cabin #1, otherwise known as Wild Cherry – one of five available on the property, with two more set to open in the near future.

The two-story cabin is both minimalist and meticulous in design, faithfully reproducing the look and feel of the structures erected prior to the First World War.

Indeed, attention to detail is of the utmost importance on the farm. For all the sprawling, natural beauty and impeccable craftsmanship offered by the location’s many amenities, it’s the subtle touches and nuanced approach to the presentation that bring a truly authentic feel to the experience.

The care that goes into the venture is apparent not only in its immediate presentation, but in Tanner’s own exposition as he details the origins of the Tulip Poplar Yurt – one of two available on the property.

The yurts are an experience highlight, offering guests quaint, rustic enclosures in which to rest, relax, and spend quality time. This one specifically features a wraparound porch, queen bed, and pull-down bunks which Tanner discloses were crafted by his father using wood acquired from the farm itself.

Decorative grapevine – also obtained from the farm – adornes the ceiling of the dwelling, and reinforces the idea of location as a self-sustaining entity of sorts.

The two yurts and five cabins on the property come equipped with everything guests could want for a relaxing and enjoyable experience. Amenities offered free with each rental include a refrigerator, stove, Keurig coffee machine, hammock, grill, fire pit, firewood, charcoal, and indoor bathroom with hot running water.

That’s not all, however, as radios, televisions, dvds, and board games are available to keep the entertainment going after dark. The delightful final touch in this regard, however, is the inclusion of portable vinyl record players in each dwelling, complete with vintage record selections which tie together the notion of revisiting the days of old.

Those who require some semblance of connection to the modern world – be it for work or recreation – may access WiFi hot spots in each rental for a small daily fee.

But the rentals are only the beginning, as there are endless sights to see and fun to be had throughout the 250+ acres of Mountain State property, including a six mile hiking trail and six ponds, the latter of which offers catch-and-release fishing for guests.

Little ones will no doubt delight in a visit to the barn area, which features a host of friendly critters with which to interact. These include two sheep, six goats, and Hank the donkey. One horse and several chickens also make their home on the farm.

Animal lovers who struggle with the idea of parting with their own furry friends at home need not fret, as Walker Creek Farms & Cabins is happy to accommodate inbound pups with beds and treats upon request.

A children’s playground area and paddleboat rentals compound the experience, which one would likely need a full day, or possibly even more, to enjoy in its entirety.

The Walker Creek Farms & Cabins experience exceeds that of your average getaway, as its design is indicative of more than an undertaking implemented with the end goal of monetary gain. This experience is the culmination of a dream – an eventuality brought about by the desire to create something truly new and unique.

When the endeavor of everyday life becomes cumbersome, withdrawing from the hustle and bustle of one area only to be immersed in the hustle and bustle of another can ultimately prove ineffectual.

For a distinct departure from the disarray of the day-to-day, the good folks at Walker Creek Farms & Cabins await your stay.