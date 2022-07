CLEVELAND — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has been in the national spotlight since a Monday night interview with Fox News in which he cast doubt on the story of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who sought an abortion in Indiana because of Ohio’s new six-week abortion ban. That story turned out to be true, and he changed his tune when an arrest in the case was announced Wednesday. But now we’re looking at another portion of that interview that our viewers asked us to look into, and we did some digging.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO