We went over it recently on why the Atlanta Falcons do not have the worst roster in the NFL, you can read that article here. It seems like every sports website has the Falcons in the running for being the worst team and it is an unfair and lazy assessment. They are probably not a top 20 roster but they certainly are not the absolute worst. Let’s talk about why they think that.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO