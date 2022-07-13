It’s rattlesnake season, here are some tips on how to stay safe

Rattlesnakes are active from early spring through mid-fall, so currently we are in the height of rattlesnake season. Recently, a six year-old Colorado Springs boy died after he was bitten by a rattlesnake while on a bike ride.

Dr. Nick Brandehoff with the Asclepius Snakebite Foundation shares some helpful tips on how to avoid a rattlesnake and also what to do if you do encounter one on the trails.

