The Seattle Seahawks are in transition. Out went Russell Wilson, marking the first time since 2011 anyone other than Wilson will start significant numbers of games. Whether it’s Drew Lock or Geno Smith is non-consequential, the Seahawks will need to get production from other places to help them out. If the Seahawks are to have any morsel of a chance at making the playoffs, they’ll need everyone on full tilt every week.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO