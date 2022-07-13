ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU nursing student delivers baby as EMT

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ch1Pd_0geRTerH00

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) – A West Virginia University (WVU) School of Nursing student delivered a surprise baby last month while working as an EMT, which she describes as an ‘unforgettable experience’.

Tanner Colley, a WVU School of Nursing student was working as an EMT with Ambulance & Chair EMS in Washington County, Pa. in early June, when she and her co-worker Taylor Hampshire, a paramedic, were dispatched to assist a woman in active labor.

When they arrived, the patient was being helped by Cokeburg Volunteer Fire Department. Before Colley and Hampshire could get the patient to the hospital, she gave birth to a baby boy in the back of the ambulance.

“Helping deliver this baby was the most fun EMS call I have ever been on in my almost six years of working on the ambulance. I am very thankful for the help and guidance from my wonderful paramedic partner, Taylor, and of course what I learned in my OB classes and clinicals.”

Tanner Colley, WVU School of Nursing student and EMT

She continued the story by explaining how the moment was an amazing experience.

“Once we got the baby delivered, Taylor and I were so happy and relieved. Then we had the amazing experience of being able to share the joyful moment with mom and dad in the back of the ambulance during the rest of our trip to Washington Hospital. It definitely reminded me of what EMS and nursing are all about!”

Tanner Colley, WVU School of Nursing student and EMT

Colley, a Tennessee native who is also a cadet with the WVU Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), first started working part-time as an EMT during her senior year of high school. She worked as an EMT throughout her college experience and has had the opportunity to work in four different Pennsylvania counties during her time as an EMT.

“I fell in love with EMS and earning by BSN/RN seemed like the next step in my career,”

Tanner Colley, WVU School of Nursing student and EMT

“I attribute a lot of my success in nursing school to my experiences working on the ambulance. It has given me time to practice communicating with patients, families, and other healthcare providers. Additionally, it has helped me improve my patient assessment skills, critical thinking, and ability to work under stress.”

Tanner Colley, WVU School of Nursing student and EMT

Colley says she looks forward to taking all these skills and experiences forward into her career as a nurse. She accepted a spot as a Pre-Nursing student at the WVU School of Nursing, then applied to the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program and was accepted. Her anticipated graduation date is December 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Clarksburg resident in help after apartment fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire in Clarksburg that happened earlier this week affected many people’s lives including one we spoke to. A fire that happened in Clarksburg early in the week is leaving residents without a home now. Sarah Koon lost almost everything in the apartment fire on West Pike Street. Now she is living with a friend and without a home of her own.
The Recorddelta

Upshur residence under investigation by W. Va. Fire Marshall

BUCKHANNON — A home located on Lawyers Road in Buckhannon is currently under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshall. Washington District Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kevin Huffman was only able to provide limited information due to the ongoing investigation. Chief Huffman said, “We were dispatched on Tuesday, July 12 at 8:32 p.m. to a structure fire at the location on Lawyers Road and again on Wednesday, July 13, at 11:53 a.m. to the same location for inside smoke investigation.”
Lootpress

Bomb threat results in evacuation of college campus

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Wheeling campus of West Virginia Northern Community Campus was evacuated on Wednesday after an unconfirmed bomb threat. According to the Wheeling Police Department, authorities set out to investigate an unconfirmed bomb threat downtown at WVNCC on Wednesday. The building was evacuated as a result...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

1 man dead in Washington, PA shooting

WASHINGTON, Penn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville, Tennessee man is dead following an early Friday morning shooting in Washington, PA. Police say Antonio Martinez, 19, was shot outside of the Jollick Manor housing complex. Martinez was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no word...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
City
Morgantown, WV
County
Washington County, PA
Washington County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Morgantown, WV
Education
City
Morgantown, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local clinics say they're flooded with abortion seekers from Ohio, West Virginia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two freestanding abortion clinics in the Pittsburgh region say they've been seeing an increase in demand since Roe v. Wade was overturned at the end of June. They say the demand is coming from states like Ohio and West Virginia due to their current abortion laws.Attorney General Josh Shapiro stood outside Allegheny Reproductive Health Center in East Liberty Thursday afternoon to remind Pennsylvanians that he will do whatever he can to keep abortion legal. Representatives from the center and Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania say people from neighboring states are flocking to clinics for services which is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Skills#Emt#Nursing School#Nursing Student#Wvu School Of Nursing#Ambulance Chair Ems#Washington Hospital#Emt Colley
WBOY 12 News

Free things to do in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With food and gas prices continuing to climb amid 40-year high inflation, many are looking to save money in any way they can, but it’s still summer, and every now and then it’s nice to get out of the house. Luckily, north central West Virginia has plenty of fun places to […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Active SWAT situation unfolds in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Uniontown police have been at a house along Mifflin Avenue since three o'clock this afternoon.One man has barricaded himself inside the home, according to officials.Police said they got a 911 call from a woman who needed help after trying to get her belongings out of the home.There are several roads blocked off between Connellsville Street and Lincoln Avenue and from West Main Street to Thomas Street.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.
WOWK 13 News

5 charged in Morgantown drug bust

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — Five men, all from out of state, are facing charges after a drug bust in Morgantown Wednesday. On July 13, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment on Van Voohis Road in Morgantown to locate evidence to support an investigation,” according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WUSL Power 99

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh is the most supernatural city in Pennsylvania, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Pittsburgh was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Keystone State with 238 reported total sightings, including 17...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Education
WBOY 12 News

18 WV counties are in economic distress, ARC says

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Appalachian Regional Commission released the FY 2023 interactive map of county economic status and distressed areas in Appalachia. The classification system compares each county in the region to national averages to understand how counties are performing in areas such as unemployment rate, per capita market income, and poverty rates.
WBOY 12 News

Road project approved for downtown Morgantown near WVU

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers in downtown Morgantown might soon see some relief from the traffic near West Virginia University. Gov. Jim Justice announced on Thursday that he approved the bid award for a widening project for one of the main roads in the area, which will improve traffic flow and relieve congestion. “Morgantown is a busy […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Mylan Park Foundation receives grant for BMX facility

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mylan Park Foundation will receive a $4.7 million grant for constructing a BMX facility. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the grant last week. “This project will boost tourism and outdoor recreation in Morgantown while providing economic stability for the region,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
MORGANTOWN, WV
mountainstatesman.com

March investigation leads to charge for McCauley

TAYLOR COUNTY—After being found in an old, abandoned building in March, a defendant has officially been charged with the crime. Christopher Edward McCauley, labeled as a transient by police, has been charged with entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony. According to the criminal complaint filed...
WVNS

WVNS

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy