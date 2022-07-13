ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Gonzaga facing Michigan State in 2022 Armed Forces Classic

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4615Fh_0geRTbD600

SAN DIEGO, Cal. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs will be facing the Michigan State Spartans in the 2022 Armed Forces Classic.

The two teams will compete on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Veterans Day. The game will be televised on ESPN.

“We are honored to have the unique opportunity to stage the Armed Forces Classic on the USS Abraham Lincoln,” said Clint Overby, Vice President, ESPN Events. “First and foremost, we want to thank the men and women of the Navy, and the entire Armed Forces, for allowing us into their world to share their stories and to thank them for their service to our country. We will work with the teams, the Navy and our collective Events group to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants and spectators.”

This is the second time the Bulldogs will be playing in the Armed Forces Classic. The Zags played Pittsburgh at U.S. Marine Corps Base Smedley D. Butler in Okinawa, Japan in 2015.

“We are extremely honored to be a part of the Armed Forces Classic,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said. “This is a special opportunity for our program to support those who fight for our country in our own small way. We’re excited to face an incredible program in Michigan State and a great colleague in Coach Izzo. I’m sure this will be a great memory for all of us.”

The Armed Forces Classic was created a decade ago as part of ESPN’s yearly America’s Heroes: Salute to Veterans initiative.

This will be the first time in two years the Armed Forces Classic will take place.

“It is truly an honor that, on Veterans Day in the centennial year of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, we will host the Armed Forces Classic basketball game on the flight deck of one of our most renowned aircraft carriers, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72),” said Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces.  “Those who serve, and who have served, know that the military is the ultimate team sport, and I can think of no better way to salute our men and women in uniform than to celebrate this all-American pastime together on one of our nation’s capital warships.”

