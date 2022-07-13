ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blonde Hair and a Killer Watch: Ryan Gosling Turns Heads (Again) in ‘Gray Man’ Getup

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
Ryan Gosling had social media buzzing last month with his Barbie-inspired bleach blonde hair , but the actor is sporting a decidedly edgier look — and timepiece — for a new campaign.

Gosling has teamed up with watch brand TAG Heuer to showcase their Carrera Three Hands watch in his upcoming film, The Gray Man . The action film — in theaters July 22 — stars Gosling as a CIA operative who goes on the run after uncovering a secret plot at the agency. Based off a novel by Mark Greaney , the film also stars Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas.

The new TAG Heuer partnership will see Gosling sporting a 39-mm steel Carrera Three Hands watch on a black leather strap throughout the film. The actor wears a “steel gray” version of the watch, meantime, in the accompanying ad campaign (seen above).

TAG Heuer Carerra Automatic Watch
$2750

TAG Heuer says Gosling’s character in The Gray Man (named “Sierra Six”) is the perfect embodiment of TAG’s “Don’t Crack Under Pressure” motto. “When it came to the Gray Man’s watch, it had to be apparent that the TAG Heuer Carrera was the only choice — as it’s the only watch that can keep up with [him],” the company says, teasing “one of the wildest high-action chases the iconic watch has ever seen.”

“Six is an agent whose life is on the line, every second of the day and he needs a watch that’s got him covered,” Gosling adds, in a release. “It takes precision and dedication for him to survive, and so it seemed like the perfect fit for him to wear the TAG Heuer Carrera.”

Krista Schlueter

Gosling has been a longtime ambassador for TAG Heuer, and the luxury watchmaker feted the new partnership with a dinner in Beverly Hills Tuesday, with Gosling dutifully accessorizing his (still) blonde hair and Hawaiian-print shirt with a black Carerra watch. Gosling was joined at the event by The Gray Man directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the same team behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame .

Krista Schlueter

One of the most iconic timepieces still being produced today, the TAG Heuer Carrera was first unveiled in 1964 on the occasion of the Carrera Panamericana in Mexico, a rally racing event that many consider to be one of the most dangerous races in the world. The Swiss watchmaker says it’s fitting then, that the watch will be put to the test on the back of Gosling’s wrist in The Gray Man .

“What else would an elite super-assassin on a high-octane chase wear than a TAG Heuer Carrera, the iconic timepiece that was first created for high-speed pursuits on the racetrack?” TAG asks. “As any respectable agent will know, split-second decisions can be a matter of life and death. But just as important for a spy who hides in the shadows is its sleek, minimal, uncluttered design – proof that looks can also kill.”

