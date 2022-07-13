ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Think It’s a Little Weird Zoe Wasn’t at Paris and Carter’s Wedding

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Zoe Buckingham isn’t a villain on The Bold and the Beautiful , but she might as well be in the eyes of the fans. Zoe has been one of the most controversial characters in the B&B fold, and her love triangles and feud with her little sister haven’t painted her in the best light. However, even with a little sibling rivalry, siblings don’t usually miss out on their relatives’ big days, which is why fans think it’s a little weird that Zoe wasn’t at Paris and Carter’s wedding .

Kiara Barnes as Zoe Buckingham | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

The messy relationship between Zoe and Paris and how Carter factors in

Zoe became part of the B&B canvas in 2018, and from the get-go, she showed an obsession with Xander, her ex-boyfriend. She used her career to get close to Xander and even scared away his girlfriend, Emma. She went to London for a while but returned, falling for Thomas and almost getting married.

Thomas, however, abandoned her at the altar for Hope. Zoe began seeing Carter and was smitten by his romantic gestures toward her, and for a while, she seemed happy. When Zende returned to LA, Zoe started flirting with him even when Carter asked her to move in with him. Carter popped the big question, and Zoe agreed, but in true soap opera fashion, this didn’t last.

Zoe’s sister’s arrival upset the balance in Zoe’s life . At the time, no one knew Zoe had a sister as she never spoke about her. It was hinted that they had a contentious relationship, but that wasn’t pursued. Paris began infringing on Zoe’s territory by sparking a friendship with her fiancée Carter and even took an interest in Zende.

When Carter learned of Zoe’s interest in Zende, he called off the engagement, and Zoe blamed Paris for it. Zoe spiked Paris’s smoothie with laxatives upon Quinn’s suggestion but tried making an effort to mend her relationship with Paris. After trying to get Carter back and failing, Zoe hopped on the first flight out of town to take a job in Paris, never to be heard of again.

Fans think it’s weird Zoe wasn’t at the wedding

Paris getting married is a big deal, and as such, Zoe should have been there as a sister in a maid of honor capacity or, at the very least, a guest. However, the show carried on without mentioning the loud absence of Paris’s older sister, and fans took note.

B&B recently posted a snippet of Paris heading to the altar to get married, and fans asked the million-dollar question; “Where is Zoe?” One fan even suggested Zoe could have been recast for the wedding , as siblings don’t typically skip each other’s weddings.

Where is Zoe now?

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ddFk1HLseh4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

There have been scarce mentions of Zoe since she left, and it’s almost as if she never existed. The actor who played Zoe, Kiara Barnes, exited the show after landing a gig on Fantasy Island . Although she returned to help Zende and Paris get together , nothing was said about her eventual return to the show.

Some fans speculated that Zoe might get killed off but given how she left, there might be a loophole for her to return. According to TVLine , Fantasy Island was picked up for a second season and rescheduled, meaning Barnes may not return to B&B anytime soon.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Are Split Over Zoe Buckingham

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 8

Sheila Walker
2d ago

Why would she be at her sister wedding to the man that cheated and lie to her,the question that should be ask is why Paris wanted get involved with her sisters ex and chose to walk down the aisle with him.

Reply
6
Linda hines
3d ago

I'm glad she wasn't there she didn't miss anything I hope she doesn't come back to this soap! 😠

Reply
9
Sharon Adams
3d ago

I personally don't miss Zoe one bit. keep her phased out.

Reply
10
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Wedding#Little Sister#Friendship#Getty Images
SheKnows

The Bold and the Beautiful

From Monday, July 18, through Monday, July 22, as Ridge presses Mike Guthrie for intel on Sheila, the madwoman and her “late” son engage in a battle that could put one or the other of them in the grave for real! Plus, Hope presses dad Deacon a little harder than might be wise, and Bill shares an update on his relationship status with Katie. Wait, do they even have a relationship at this point? Get all the deets below…
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Essence

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Are Serving Black Love And Looks In Paris

Of the many things Steve and Marjorie Harvey do well, a few that stand out include their ability to dress well, to turn heads, and to look madly in love at all times. The fabulous couple have joined a number of stars and big names in fashion for Paris Fashion Week in the City of Love. They’ve shown off some fierce fits already, as well as how crazy about each other they still are after 15 years of marriage (an anniversary they celebrated last month). An example of that is the way Steve looked at Marjorie when she waltzed into the room as they prepared to head out, both rocking Versace. He had to take a step back to take in all her beauty, joking “I want it” when she asked if he was ready to go. She responded, “You’ve already got it!” The two shared a kiss before strutting out in style, holding hands as they exited. Take a peek for yourself.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

141K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy