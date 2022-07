The Houston Astros will host the Oakland Athletics in the final game before the All-Star break, wrapping up a three-game series. So far, the games are split in this series, but overall, the A’s are in a spot in the season where they just want to spoil other teams’ victories. With that said, can they spoil another victory from the Astros today? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Astros prediction and pick.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO