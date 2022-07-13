ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Valley, CA

California WorldFest this weekend in Grass Valley

By Staff
rosevilletoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Music Connects Us All” @ Nevada County Fairgrounds. Grass Valley, Calif.- The Center for the Arts presents California WorldFest at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley this July 14- 17, 2022. The beautiful Nevada County Fairgrounds set amid towering pines provides room to...

www.rosevilletoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Things to do this weekend in the Sacramento area

The California State Fair kicks off for its first weekend back since the pandemic started. But that's not the only thing happening across Northern California this weekend. Here's a running list of events happening across the region. California State Fair. The California State Fair is underway for the first time...
MARYSVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

California’s State Fair returns Friday. Here is a complete guide.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —  The California State Fair returns to Sacramento following two years of pandemic-related closures and cancellations.  The iconic festival draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, bringing in more than 150 million dollars for the Sacramento economy. For residents across the state, the fair is a staple of California summer life, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
raventribune.com

Home prices are dropping in Sacramento, along with these northern cities

It may not seem like it’s abroad, but the housing heat wave is starting to cool off in parts of California. “I think it’s ironic because a few years ago Sacramento was the hottest market ever, and now we’re putting the other side of the list,” said housing analyst Ryan Lundquist, “in that list compiled by Redfin, Sacramento ranks second in the country to be the fastest market in the country.” For housing cooling. Other Northern California cities include Oakland in third place, Stockton in fifth, and San Francisco in tenth. “The market has been on fire a lot in the past few years and with prices going up, we are seeing a change in the market,” said Audrey Chaney, agent at eXp Realty. The change is good news for buyers. Options, do not include new construction projects. There are now 4,000 homes for sale, Lundquist said, about half of which have seen price drops. “Last month, for the first time in 17 months, average buyers were 1% less than the list price,” Lundquist said. For all sales, buyers paid an average of 4% last year above list price. | Video below | Groveland, Tracy On the list of California ZIP codes where home values ​​have risen, mortgage rates have doubled in the past few months to 6%. Chaney said that even with lower housing prices, it can be difficult to make mortgage payments due to the high interest rate. “A lot of people might get frustrated but the bright side is knowing our numbers get us to a plan, figuring out what’s financial and the cooling market means going back to reality,” Chaney said. “The reality check is that the honeymoon is over,” Lundquist said. “We spent this two-year period in the most aggressive market ever and now the market has turned into something else.” As for sellers, Chaney said they need to adjust expectations for the price they are asking for because the market is changing. | Related | Explanation: Balancing the real estate market means different things for sellers and buyers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Dog leads rescue team to injured owner camping in Tahoe National Forest

A man’s dog came to his rescue earlier this week after leading search and rescue teams to where he had fallen 70 feet and injured himself, CBS Sacramento reported. The dog’s 53-year-old owner was camping in Tahoe National Forest when he took the fall, breaking his hip and ribs. CalFire called on the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office for help from 25 search and rescue volunteers in order to locate him, according to a Facebook post made by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
Grass Valley, CA
Government
City
Grass Valley, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville plans new radio communications tower in eastern part of the city

Current location in east Roseville no longer meets needs of the city. Roseville, Calif.- To better serve emergency and critical city operations, the City of Roseville is planning to build a new radio communications tower in east Roseville. The City’s radio system handles approximately 1.5 million transmissions per year.
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Art#Jazz#The Center For The Arts#Seen Kuti Egypt 80#Battle Of Santiago#Afro Pop#Bulgarian#Latin#Scottish#Celtic#The California Worldfest
abc10.com

How much rainfall has Sacramento actually got this year?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California as a whole continues to be in its third year of drought, but earlier in the water year, it had a strong chance to see a normal water year. After a strong atmospheric river arrived in October, the first month of the 2021-2022 water year. Forecast models from the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes, showed the Sacramento region as having about an 80% chance of meeting an average water year.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Egypt
CBS Sacramento

California State Fair Unveils New Safety And Security Measures Ahead Of Opening

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After being canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic, the fun is back at the California State Fair but with a focus on safety. California State Fair CEO Rick Pickering has a big claim ahead of the Fair’s big return. “The safest place you can be and the safest square mile in Sacramento this summer is the California State Fair,” he says. After a pandemic-related hiatus, the Fair will be back at the Cal Expo this coming Friday with new safety and security measures. With covid numbers rising in the capital region, Pickering says there will be...
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

All 17 of Flour Dust Pizza Company's windows smashed in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — After seeing on social media that Flour Dust Pizza Company in Roseville had its windows smashed, long-time customer Chris Cheshire and his family were shocked. "We were heartbroken that someone would go to those lengths to damage property," said Cheshire. On June 27 around 1 a.m.,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
SFGate

Mystery of viral California house with bizarre room revealed

'Craziest thing': California home listing with giant mystery room confounds the internet. A large, modern home perched above the rolling California hills in Placerville, currently listed for around $1 million, went viral this week due to one bizarre feature. First posted on the popular Twitter account @zillowgonewild on Tuesday, the...
PLACERVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

El Dorado Hills home is a haven for those in the 55-plus lifestyle

This week’s Folsom Telegraph featured home located at 3836 Park Drive in El Dorado Hills is listed for $629,000 by Coldwell Banker Real Estate Agent Pat Quan. Located in the graceful 55-plus active adult community of Versante in El Dorado Hills, this beautiful single-story home is centrally located in El Dorado Hills, in close proximity to all your day-to-day needs, from shopping to dining and everyday essentials.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Are Our Sierra Nevada Towns Destined to Go Down in Flames?

I grew up in Quincy, California, a small, vibrant mountain community in the far north reaches of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. The area is home to about 5,000 people; we caught up with each other in the bank teller line or while checking out in one of the two grocery stores or came together several times a year for events like the County Fair, the Christmas Tree Lighting, and an annual community picnic.
QUINCY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy