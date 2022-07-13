ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College’s Arts Festival returns for its 56th celebration

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts in State College is back after being canceled the previous two years due to COVID-19.

Kicking off with a Children and Youth Day, the streets of downtown State College will be filled with plenty of vendors, artists, exhibitions and activities for folks to enjoy for the 56th celebration of the festival of the arts from Wednesday to Sunday. Below is a list of events taking place during the festival.

Blair County welcomes the Morrisons Cove Carnival

The Children & Youth Sidewalk Sale

Children ages 8 through 18 that are from, or have relatives from the Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Huntingdon, Mifflin and Union areas will get to develop their artistic and even their entrepreneurial skills during The Children & Youth Sidewalk Sale. All work submitted from the kids are original works.

This sidewalk sale for children is on Wednesday from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m.

Sidewalk Sale and Exhibition

The Sidewalk Sale and Exhibition will see more than 300 exhibitors offering a wide variety of objects for sale such as baskets, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, painting, photography, and wearable art.

The sale starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. from Thursday till Saturday, on Sunday though hours will be 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. According to the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts website, the outdoor sale is regarded as one the top fine art and craft shows across the nation.

Entertainment

Every year during the festival of the arts folks enjoy the live entertainment and sure enough that will be the case for this year’s celebration with there being both outdoor and indoor performances. Admission for live music is by wristband which can be purchased at the door or in certain locations in Centre County for $15.

Outdoor venues:

  • Festival Shell on the Old Main lawn
  • Allen Street Stage
  • Sidney Friedman Park Stage

Indoor venues:

  • The State Theatre
  • The State College Presbyterian Church
  • St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

For a complete schedule of when the performances will happen or for which venue they will be at can be found online .

Images 2022 Art Exhibition

Folks will have the chance to see drawings, paintings, pastels, mixed media, photography, hand-pulled prints, watercolors, fiber, paper, and even digital art from Pennsylvania artists at the art exhibition, Images 2022.

The live exhibition will be hanging downtown for the month of July. The original work has to have been created within he past three years.

The award announcement will happen on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. as jurors will award the winner of the Best of Show Award $1,800. Other awards will be given in the categories :

  • Best pastel
  • Best drawing
  • Best photograph
  • Best student submission

The State College Framing Company & Gallery, CBICC, the Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania, the Bellefonte Art Museum for Centre County, the State College Photo Club, the Sturtz-Davis family, Joyce Robinson and Norman Spivey, and the Schlow Library Foundation are the sponsors for the art exhibition.

Craft Pennsylvania Tasting Trail

Folks will have the chance to enjoy live entertainment while sampling alcohol with the Central Pennsylvania Tasting Trail’s Craft Beverage Expo for just $10.

The Craft Beverage Expos will go from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Martin Luther King Plaza from Thursday till Saturday.

Thursday exhibitors:

  • Axemann Brewery
  • Big Spring Spirits
  • Good Intent Cider
  • Happy Valley Vineyard
  • Mt. Nittany Vineyard

Friday exhibitors:

  • Barrel 21 Distillery
  • Elk Creek Cafe
  • Keewaydin Cider Mill
  • Otto’s Pub and Brewery
  • Seven Mountains Wine Cellars

Saturday exhibitors:

  • 814 Cider Works
  • Big Spring Spirits
  • Pisano Winery
  • Robin Hood Brewery
  • University Wine Company

Banner Exhibition and Competition

A signature of the festival of the arts, is a banner exhibition and competition that sees banners from the past and present will be displayed over the festival. Winners for the competition will be announced Saturday.

The banner entries are divided into three categories:

Professional:

  • First place gets $200
  • Second place gets $125
  • Honorable mention gets $50

General:

  • First place gets $150
  • Second place gets $75
  • Honorable mention gets $50

Youth:

  • First place gets $100
  • Second place gets $75
  • Honorable mention gets $50

For more information visit the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts website or visit their Facebook page .

