Florida State

Black educator Mary McLeod Bethune honored in Statuary Hall

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Civil rights leader and trailblazing educator Mary McLeod Bethune on Wednesday became the first Black person elevated by a state for recognition in the Capitol's Statuary Hall. Florida commissioned the project after a grassroots campaign succeeded last year in removing a statue of Edmund Kirby...

The Associated Press

Democrat Hochul holds big fundraising lead over GOP's Zeldin

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has a campaign war chest seven times the size of Republican challenger Lee Zeldin ahead of the November election. State campaign finance reports due Friday show Hochul has $11.7 million in the bank, compared with the $1.6 million reported by Zeldin, a U.S. representative from Long Island. The fundraising gap between the two candidates is steep in a state where Democrats already have the voter registration edge and legislative supermajorities. Republicans are hoping to muster an upset by painting Democrats as easy on crime and governmental corruption. But the GOP faces a tough fight: The state’s Republican party had about $80,000 in the bank as of July 11. That’s less than one-fourth the size of the Democratic party’s $376,000 war chest.
POLITICS

