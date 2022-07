PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has announced the Sunday hunting dates for 2022. Hunters will be allowed to gear up on three Sundays this year, November 13, 20, and 27. Foxes, coyotes, and crows have been added to the list of animals that can be hunted on these special Sundays. Turkeys and migratory […]

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO