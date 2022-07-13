ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Works of Hope seeks handmade, donated art for elderly care patient’s bedsides

By The Pioneer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (July 13, 2022) — Help Hope Hospice bring joy to patients through the gift of art. They invite individuals from our local communities to create or donate existing artwork that will be distributed to patients living in Tri-Valley care facilities. The 2022 art drive...

Concord working with MDRR to implement new recycling laws

CONCORD, CA (July 14, 2022) — California is experiencing the very real effects of a climate crisis: hotter summers with world record-breaking temperatures, even more devastating fire seasons, more extreme droughts and rising sea levels that erode our coastlines. Scientists tell us that greenhouse gasses released by human activities...
CONCORD, CA
raventribune.com

Home prices are dropping in Sacramento, along with these northern cities

It may not seem like it’s abroad, but the housing heat wave is starting to cool off in parts of California. “I think it’s ironic because a few years ago Sacramento was the hottest market ever, and now we’re putting the other side of the list,” said housing analyst Ryan Lundquist, “in that list compiled by Redfin, Sacramento ranks second in the country to be the fastest market in the country.” For housing cooling. Other Northern California cities include Oakland in third place, Stockton in fifth, and San Francisco in tenth. “The market has been on fire a lot in the past few years and with prices going up, we are seeing a change in the market,” said Audrey Chaney, agent at eXp Realty. The change is good news for buyers. Options, do not include new construction projects. There are now 4,000 homes for sale, Lundquist said, about half of which have seen price drops. “Last month, for the first time in 17 months, average buyers were 1% less than the list price,” Lundquist said. For all sales, buyers paid an average of 4% last year above list price. | Video below | Groveland, Tracy On the list of California ZIP codes where home values ​​have risen, mortgage rates have doubled in the past few months to 6%. Chaney said that even with lower housing prices, it can be difficult to make mortgage payments due to the high interest rate. “A lot of people might get frustrated but the bright side is knowing our numbers get us to a plan, figuring out what’s financial and the cooling market means going back to reality,” Chaney said. “The reality check is that the honeymoon is over,” Lundquist said. “We spent this two-year period in the most aggressive market ever and now the market has turned into something else.” As for sellers, Chaney said they need to adjust expectations for the price they are asking for because the market is changing. | Related | Explanation: Balancing the real estate market means different things for sellers and buyers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

California fire destroys 12 structures, forces evacuations

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Challenging terrain and weather hampered firefighters in Northern California as a blaze grew quickly Thursday afternoon, forcing evacuations as the flames destroyed homes, scorched vegetation and threatened a tortoise sanctuary, authorities said. The blaze broke out around mid-afternoon in Shasta County, just south of Redding,...
ANDERSON, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles part of California, geologists say

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake rattled part of California on Wednesday, July 13, geologists said. The earthquake shook Gilroy, about 30 miles southeast of San Jose, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Shaking started shortly after 9 a.m. Weak shaking from the earthquake could be felt in Morgan Hill, Watsonville, Berkeley and near...
CALIFORNIA STATE

