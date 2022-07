Alienware has always been a big force in the gaming laptop space, and while the last few years have seen a lot of competition from the likes of Asus and others, Alienware can still put out a competitive laptop, as is evidenced by this Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop. What makes it even better is that Dell has discounted it down to just $1,500, down from $2,430, which is a whopping $930 discount and worth picking up if you’ve been looking to get a new gaming laptop at a steep discount.

