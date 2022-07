DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN is learning more about the Saturday afternoon incident that happened at Wiregrass Commons Mall. “The only thing I saw was a bunch of people screaming and running off in different areas, and we ran in here and got and did lockdown,” Wiregrass Commons Mall employee, Shawn Jones said. “And they were saying that someone said that someone pulled a gun out in the store.”

DOTHAN, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO