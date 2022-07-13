Peoria's Drew Camacho practices patience with NCAA hoops recruiting

Those college basketball programs that still pan for high school prospects rather than hitting the portal tend to prefer the rawest materials.

So more polished prospects like Peoria High point guard Drew Camacho have to approach the process with patience. Unfortunately for the 6-1 point guard, his measurables do not stand out to scouts like his tangible numbers on and off the court.

So the Panthers' star probably will have to wait well into his senior year to find that Division I offer. Even though that school is hardly "taking a chance" on a student with a near 4.6 weigted GPA or a player that averaged 26.5 points and 4.1 assists for a state quarterfinalist.

“The 23s are kind of getting the tail end of what happened with COVID, as far as recruitment. For Drew and players like him, I think it’s going to be the tail end of their senior years when people are really going to start getting offers.” said Martin Camacho, Drew's father and also director of the AZ Storm club.

This summer was for building bridges and the Camachos made a key connection the first week of June, as Drew played for AZ Firestorm - the state's top Addidas-affiliated club - at the Princeton University mens basketball elite camp in New Jersey.

Drew Camacho said players have to know that if they are good enough, they will be seen.

“Firestorm puts you on a platform. You have to trust the process and always play your game because you never know who’s watching,” Drew Camacho said.

It was super cool to be up there in New Jersey. It was different, definitely, than the West Coast. The weather and scenery an everything,” he said.

Following two weekends away, Camacho returned to play for the Panthers at the Section 7 Team Camp June 16-19 a couple miles down the road at State Farm Stadium.

Peoria finished 3-1 at the muti-state high school event, and was the runner up in the Visual Graphx Bracket. A large part of that success was due to the point guard not trying too hard to impress scouts.

“Yeah, he’s not large or what everyone is looking for or flashy, but those intangibles are what’s going to make the difference for whoever takes the opportunity on him. This tournament all eyes are on him but it changes nothing. I don’t have to change my game plan. I just tell him, ‘Drew, be you. Lead us and do what you do. That’s what’s going to get you the opportunity,” Peoria coach Patrick Battillo said.

In their first two wins at Section 7, the Panthers' second half pressure defense and Camacho's command of a late game situation with a small lead allowed Peoria to pull away from Mira Costa (Calif.) and Gilbert.

“Coaches want winners. They don’t want losers. If we win, everyone is going to get their share of the pie. We might have bad shooting games. But making layups is going to get us wins,” Drew Camacho said.

He poured in 39 points against Mira Costa, mostly in the second half.

Peoria also has a wealth of ball handlers around Camacho with fellow senior Calvin Windley, and rising sophomores Caden Bass and Christopher Brookins back in the starting lineup.

“We’re going to make mistakes but having those leaders that can control the tempo like Drew helps us,” Battillo said after the Mira Costa win. “I was proud of how we settled in and played a good game. We didn’t execute to our abilities by any stretch but we played our basketball the second half and the end of the first half.”

Drew Camacho said he enjoyed playing in the big arena in the spotlight, and he realizes how convenient the event is for college coaches.

At the same time, he and his father realize the attntion at Section 7 often goes to those shiny new prospects.

“You see less and less offers going out, but you see offers going out to young, young kids,” Martin Camacho said.

Both believe a more lasting connection was made at Princeton.

Drew said he learned how seriously Ivy League programs take their hoops in June. The education and opportunities an Ivy League degree offers are the icing on the cake to him.

“I know a lot of colleges are looking more to the transfer portal as of right now, but they reach out. Most recently Princeton and Cornell have been reaching out and keeping me high on their list,” Drew Camacho said. “I think colleges are going to take more of an interest in recruiting younger players. I think my best chances are in the Ivy League schools.”

During his junior year, San Francisco, Cal-Davis and Cal-Irvine began recruiting Camacho.

Battillo said 16 coaches reached out to him about Camacho. Plus the attention on Camacho placed fellow senior guard Calvin Windley on the radar of other colleges.

Windley averaged 17.3 ppg as a junior and is harnessing his athleticism and growing into the frame of a college-level shooting guard. While he expands his game, Battillo gave Camacho one goal for his senior season that should help with his recruiting also.

“I tell him I need him to not risk as much defensively. He has worked on it this summer. He’s making less risky plays defensively. He' already a great team defender. That’s the one area I’ve challenged him on, individual defense, and he’s making great strides,” Battillo said.

As a freshman, Camacho provided a spark that led Peoria to its first basketball title game in eight years.

If the Panthers do not crash the part in the final eight of the new open division, Camacho will lead one of the top picks for the 4A conference title in his senior year.

“His mental toughness is bar none,” Battillo said. “He can draw contact, get to the line and he’s an excellent free throw shooter.”

I’m cherishing this time because we’re going down the stretch. I’m very excited to see what he can do this year and what he’s going to go on to do after he finishes here.”