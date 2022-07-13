ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Boyd pleads guilty to neglect resulting in the death of her son and is sentenced

merrillfotonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobertson will appear in court next week for status conference. On July 7, 2022, Amber Boyd of Merrill was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with four of those years to be confined to state prison and six years to be served under extended supervision, in relation to the death of...

merrillfotonews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

21-year-old rolls vehicle fleeing from deputies after a party

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office say that when a 21-year-old man was feeling a large party with alleged underage drinking, he struck a squad car and later rolled his vehicle after a short pursuit. According to a release, deputies were made aware of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

21-year-old in custody after hitting squad car, short pursuit in Waupaca County Friday

TOWN OF SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - A 21-year-old man is in custody after hitting a squad car in Waupaca County Friday. Sergeant Josh Krueger says the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was called for an underage drinking party on Bestul Road in the Town of Scandinavia at 10:25 p.m. on Friday. Authorities say the invite went out to about 300 juveniles via Snapchat.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wood County Man Arrested for Possession

A Wood County man arrested after fire crews noticed drug activity in his home appeared in Wood County Court. Back in May, fire crews were dispatched to a home in the Village of Port Edwards. A search warrant was executed after the fire crew noticed signs of drug activity in the home.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merrill, WI
County
Lincoln County, WI
Merrill, WI
Crime & Safety
Lincoln County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Boyd, WI
waupacanow.com

Waupaca County criminal sentencing

Recent sentencing, convictions and dismissals from Waupaca County Circuit Court. • Judge Raymond Huber sentenced Terry J. Searvogel, 34, Waupaca, to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. Searvogel was convicted of felony delivery of methamphetamine. • Huber placed Benjamin T. Osier, 32, Fond du Lac, on...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Officer involved incident in Forest County

TOWN OF LINCOLN, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in the Town of Lincoln, Wis. that occurred on the night of Friday, July 15, 2022. At approximately 9:37 p.m., a Wisconsin Department of Natural...
FOREST COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

More Information Released Regarding Kidnapped Man in Abbotsford

Some more information has been released regarding the man kidnapped in Abbotsford by two Florida residents. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Florida, are charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida. Apparently, the victim was leaving Abbyland Foods around 1:39pm. He was forced into the back seat of a vehicle by Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez. A tip from a citizen alluded to the two men taking the victim to Florida. A search warrant issued in Florida led to finding the victim. He stated he had been held at gunpoint and his phone had been thrown out the window. Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez previously were charged with this offense in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on June 23rd.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
cwbradio.com

Wausau Man Charged with Possession

Trenton McCorkle, age 26 of Wausau, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment alleges that on December 14, 2021, he possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Foster Parents#Violent Crime
cwbradio.com

Individual Arrested in Marshfield for OWI

An individual was arrested in Marshfield for OWI. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop around 10:25pm on S. Peach Ave. and E. 6th Street. During the stop, an open container of alcohol was located in the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WJFW-TV

Adam Bauman pleads 'not guilty'

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Earlier today Adam Bauman made an appearance in Oneida county court. Bauman allegedly made threats of violence on two schools in Oneida county back in June. He's facing a charge making terrorist threats. Bauman pleaded 'not guilty' in today's hearing, setting up either a plea deal or...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Lincoln County Inmate Facing New Charges for Damaging His Cell Block

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man being held in the Lincoln County Jail is facing a new set of charges after he damaged the intercom system in his cell block last Thursday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff the 51-year-old, who wasn’t identified in a media report, was upset over recent developments in his court case and lost his temper, leading him to damage the system.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
merrillfotonews.com

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

07-05-2022 a deputy was on a separate call for service at 2:00 a.m. when she observed a vehicle being operated with no lights to the rear and only running lights to the front. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on CTH S and Military Rd. in the City of Tomahawk. The deputy found the driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Rhinelander man, to be impaired. The driver was put through a series of standard field sobriety tests and, as a result of those tests, was arrested for a violation of absolute sobriety. He was later released to a responsible party.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Body of Medford Man Found in Taylor County Ditch

The body of a Medford man was found in a ditch in Taylor County. According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday morning, they received a report regarding what appeared to be a body in a ditch near the Black River Bridge on County Highway O in the Town of Little Black.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Two charged with kidnapping man in Wisconsin, bringing him to Florida

(WFRV) – Two people are facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a man in Wisconsin and bringing him to Florida to work off a debt. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 34-year-old Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo and 39-year-old Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez are charged with kidnapping a man and holding him for money. The incident allegedly happened on June 9 in Abbotsford.
FLORIDA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Antigo man dies after motorcycle crash in Oconto County

ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Antigo reportedly died after his motorcycle crashed into the median on USH 41 in Abrams. On July 10 around 4 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a traffic incident on USH 41 near Falk Road in Abrams. When deputies arrived, a motorcycle was found crashed into the median.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41

ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Antigo man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County earlier this week. The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Collins, 42, was going north on 41 Sunday afternoon when he lost control near Falk Road and crashed into the median. He was thrown from the bike.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Deceased Male Found in Taylor County Ditch

TOWN OF LITTLE BLACK, WI (OnFocus) – On July 9,2022 at approximately 9:54 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report of what appeared to be a deceased subject laying in the ditch approximately ½ mile east of County Highway-E on County Highway-O near the Black River Bridge in the Town of Little Black, Taylor County. Taylor County deputies arrived on scene and confirmed a middle-aged white male was laying in the ditch near the water and was deceased.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy