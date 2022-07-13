ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 8:07 p.m. a caller reported finding a backpack lying in an alleyway several hours earlier. Nobody had retrieved the backpack. An officer collected the backpack and in searching it to attempt to identify an owner, located several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Investigation continues. At 8:30 p.m. a female...

wearegreenbay.com

21-year-old rolls vehicle fleeing from deputies after a party

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office say that when a 21-year-old man was feeling a large party with alleged underage drinking, he struck a squad car and later rolled his vehicle after a short pursuit. According to a release, deputies were made aware of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Officer involved incident in Forest County

TOWN OF LINCOLN, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in the Town of Lincoln, Wis. that occurred on the night of Friday, July 15, 2022. At approximately 9:37 p.m., a Wisconsin Department of Natural...
FOREST COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wausau Man Charged with Possession

Trenton McCorkle, age 26 of Wausau, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment alleges that on December 14, 2021, he possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Plover Police say incident near Crossroads Commons now resolved

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Plover Police Department responded late Wednesday night to an area south of Crossroads Commons for a report of an armed with a gun who threatened to shoot himself. Police responded to a wooded area south of the commons, near the Goodwill Retail Store at...
PLOVER, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots for July 14, 2022

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Individual Arrested in Marshfield for OWI

An individual was arrested in Marshfield for OWI. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop around 10:25pm on S. Peach Ave. and E. 6th Street. During the stop, an open container of alcohol was located in the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were...
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

More Information Released Regarding Kidnapped Man in Abbotsford

Some more information has been released regarding the man kidnapped in Abbotsford by two Florida residents. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Florida, are charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida. Apparently, the victim was leaving Abbyland Foods around 1:39pm. He was forced into the back seat of a vehicle by Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez. A tip from a citizen alluded to the two men taking the victim to Florida. A search warrant issued in Florida led to finding the victim. He stated he had been held at gunpoint and his phone had been thrown out the window. Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez previously were charged with this offense in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on June 23rd.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
waupacanow.com

Waupaca County criminal sentencing

Recent sentencing, convictions and dismissals from Waupaca County Circuit Court. • Judge Raymond Huber sentenced Terry J. Searvogel, 34, Waupaca, to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. Searvogel was convicted of felony delivery of methamphetamine. • Huber placed Benjamin T. Osier, 32, Fond du Lac, on...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wood County Man Arrested for Possession

A Wood County man arrested after fire crews noticed drug activity in his home appeared in Wood County Court. Back in May, fire crews were dispatched to a home in the Village of Port Edwards. A search warrant was executed after the fire crew noticed signs of drug activity in the home.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man facing federal drug, gun charges

A Wausau man was indicted Wednesday on federal charges in connection with a drug distribution scheme, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice release. Trenton McCorkle, 26, faces charges of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment alleges that on December 14, 2021, he possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for distribution and a loaded .45 caliber handgun and ammunition.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Man Arrested for Possession in Marshfield

One person was arrested for drug charges after stealing from Walmart in Marshfield. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they received a report from Walmart’s Loss Prevention Department that they observed a woman leave the store without paying for multiple items. The woman got into a...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

2 charged in overdose death of pregnant woman

Two men are facing homicide charges in connection with the overdose death of a woman who was 8 months pregnant, according to court documents. The woman died June 1 at a home on Indiana Avenue in Stevens Point. Police say the woman had a significant level of Fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Vilas County Sheriff commends man for quick-thinking actions

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department is commending a man for his quick thinking and actions in preventing a possible tragedy. Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath said on Tuesday morning a citizen saw a 3-year-old child standing in the water in Eagle River. Jamie Goffard told investigators he picked the child up out of the water and tried to locate an adult or parent of the child.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

07-05-2022 a deputy was on a separate call for service at 2:00 a.m. when she observed a vehicle being operated with no lights to the rear and only running lights to the front. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on CTH S and Military Rd. in the City of Tomahawk. The deputy found the driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Rhinelander man, to be impaired. The driver was put through a series of standard field sobriety tests and, as a result of those tests, was arrested for a violation of absolute sobriety. He was later released to a responsible party.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41

ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Antigo man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County earlier this week. The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Collins, 42, was going north on 41 Sunday afternoon when he lost control near Falk Road and crashed into the median. He was thrown from the bike.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI

