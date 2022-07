Hawaiʻi healthcare workers surveyed in 2020 were primarily concerned about contracting COVID-19 at work and transmitting it to their families, according to a recently published University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa public health study. The survey was conducted between July and October 2020 by Anna D. Davide and Amelia R. Arechy, who earned their bachelor’s of arts degrees in public health in December 2020 and May 2021, respectively.

