ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Schwartz rounds out coaching staff with hires

WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fewF4_0geRM6o300
Mike Schwartz (ECU Sports Information photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Nick Matson, Josh Giardina, Keith Pough and Matthew Winsberg have been hired to the ECU men’s basketball coaching staff, according to an announcement by head coach Mike Schwartz.

Matson and Giardina will serve as the Director of Player Personnel and Director of Player Development, respectively, while Pough and Winsberg have been tabbed as an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach and Assistant to the Head Coach.

Matson arrives in Greenville off a three-year stint as an assistant coach at UTEP while Giardina joins ECU after one year as a graduate assistant at Tennessee.

In El Paso, Matson assisted in the rebuilding of a UTEP program which saw continuous improvement over three years. During the 2019-20 campaign the Miners won 17 games, nine more than the previous season and the largest win improvement of any team in Conference-USA; more than doubling their Conference USA win total. UTEP posted its first winning season in four years and made a return to the C-USA Tournament. The Miners finished with a 13-4 record in the Haskins Center – the most home wins in four years.

“Nick is a true professional and is as good a coach as there is in the country,” Schwartz said. “I saw firsthand how impactful he is as a coach and a person during our four years together at Fresno State. Everywhere Nick has been he has helped build successful programs. He understands all aspects of what it takes to create a strong culture. Nick is elite on the floor with player development and has recruited all over the country. His background as a player at VMI and his experiences as a coach, make Nick the total package both on and off the court. We are very lucky to have Nick and his wife Jessica with us here in Greenville.”

At UTEP, Matson aided in the recruitment and development of two of the most successful players in Conference-USA, Bryson Williams and Souley Boum. Both student-athletes were All-Conference USA selections for multiple years.

Matson came to UTEP after seven seasons (2011-18) at Fresno State, most recently as an assistant coach. The Bulldogs logged 20 wins or more in four of the last five seasons, won the Mountain West Conference title in 2016 and made three postseason tournament appearances (2014 CBI, 2016 NCAA, 2017 NIT). From 2015-2018, the Bulldogs were one of the most successful Group of 5 Basketball programs in the country, earning an NCAA Tournament berth in 2016 and an NIT at-large selection in 2017.

Matson played an extensive role in the Bulldogs’ player development and scouting. Fresno State had multiple All-Conference selections, including 2015-16 Mountain West Player of the Year Marvelle Harris. During the 2017-18 season, guard Deshon Taylor garnered first team All-MWC honors after averaging 17.8 points per game. Forward Bryson Williams was a third team All-MWC selection. Sam Bittner and Jahmel Taylor were among the MWC and national leaders in three-point shooting during the 2017-18 season.

Prior to being elevated to assistant coach, Matson spent five years as Director of Basketball Operations and one season as graduate assistant at Fresno State.

Matson spent the 2010-11 season as the graduate assistant at Murray State under head coach Billy Kennedy. The Racers finished 23-9, won the Ohio Valley Conference Championship and fashioned a 14-4 mark in league play. Matson assisted with video, scouting and player development at Murray State, working with All-American guard and future NBA player Isaiah Canaan.

Matson began his career as a coaching intern at Stanford under Johnny Dawkins during the 2009-10 season. He assisted with recruiting administration, team operations and scouting reports.

Matson received his bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) in 2009. He was a guard for the Keydets from 2006-08. VMI employed an up-tempo offense that set all-time NCAA records for points per game, steals, and three-pointers made in a season. In 2008-09, Matson served as undergraduate assistant coach, one of the most successful seasons in VMI history. The Keydets finished 24-8, including an upset victory over Kentucky at Rupp Arena. The Keydets advanced to the 2007 and 2009 Big South Conference Championship games.

Giardina’s most recent stop was on Rick Barnes’ staff at Tennessee as a graduate assistant for the 2021-2022 season. He played a key role in the development of the All-SEC Freshman Zakai Zeigler and All-SEC point guard and SEC Tournament MVP Kennedy Chandler. During the freshman’s outstanding debut season with the Vols in 2021-22. Chandler led UT in scoring (13.9 ppg), assists (4.7 apg) and steals (2.18 spg) while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range

We are very fortunate to have Josh with us here at ECU,” Schwartz stated. “He is the ultimate grinder and was one of the first coaches we wanted to be a part of our coaching staff. He made a great impact on our players during our time at Tennessee together and has already done the same here with our team. He is one of the sharpest young coaches in this profession that has great experience with player development, video-editing and scouting.”

Prior to Tennessee, Giardina spent the 2020-21 season as a graduate assistant at Radford University under head coach Mike Jones. Radford was projected to finish fifth in the Big South standings. The 2020-2021 Highlanders incoming recruiting class added 8 new players to the program, 5 of which were freshman. Radford outperformed expectations and turned in a second-place finish with a 12-6 league mark.  

The Harrisburg Pennsylvania native is a 2020 graduate of Marymount University (Virginia) with a degree in health science. He was a four-year standout point guard for the Division III Saints and served as captain during his junior and senior campaign. Giardina graduated with Marymount’s highest honor of summa cum laude from the Marymount Honors Program. As a part of the Honors Program degree requirements, he researched the effects of coaching leadership styles on player efficiency for his senior independent-study thesis.  

During the summer of 2019 Giardina worked as a recruiting coordinator for the Hoop Group, a grass-roots basketball company that conducts camps, clinics and tournaments. He managed recruitment and administration for highly attended camps at East Stroudsburg University in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. He also coached and assisted with player development throughout those events.

Pough joins the staff off a four-year stint as the Assistant Director of Basketball Performance at the University of Maryland. There, he worked with the nationally-ranked women’s basketball team, overseeing the Terrapins’ performance and nutrition regimens on a daily basis.

He is familiar with the program philosophy that Schwartz helped implement at Tennessee that was created at Texas by Todd Wright (Los Angeles Clippers) and is currently headed at Maryland by Kyle Tarp.

Keith is one of the very best Basketball Performance Coaches in the country,” Schwartz said. “His background as an elite student-athlete and professional has earned him immediate respect and credibility with our guys. Keith understands what it takes to win at the highest level of college basketball. He knows what we are looking to build here and experienced it firsthand during his time at Maryland. The foundation of his training philosophy is widely utilized in the NBA. Todd Wright (Los Angeles Clippers) and Todor Pandov (Philadelphia 76ers) are two of the most well-respected basketball performance coaches at the professional level. I have had the opportunity to work with both over my career and it’s exciting to have that coaching tree extend to us here at ECU.”

During his time in College Park, which also included a year as a basketball performance intern, Pough helped Maryland capture five Big Ten Conference regular season titles, four tournament championships and advance to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 three times (2017, 2021 and 2022).

Pough is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) through the National Strength and Conditioning Association. He is also a certified Level-1 Sports Performance Coach from United States Weightlifting Association, a certified fascial stretch therapist, has FMS level I and Precision Nutrition Level I certifications, and is certified in Applied Functional Science by Gray Institute.

As a four-year captain and starting linebacker for Howard University’s football team, Pough recorded 350 tackles during his career, set multiple FCS national records for tackles for loss in a season (29), game (6), and career (72.5).

In addition to setting records, Pough was a three-time SBN Sports Black College All-American, three-time Phil Steele Publications Post Season First Team All-American, three-time Walter Camp Football Foundation FCS First Team All-American, three-time First Team All MEAC, 2012 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year, MEAC sports 50th Anniversary All Football Team, 88th East West Shrine Bowl Defensive Captain, the 2013 Pat Tillman Character Award Recipient, and was named to the AP FCS All-American team three times.

Pough graduated from Howard in 2013 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in physical education. There he was an initiate of the Founding Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Winsberg most recently served as an assistant coach with the men’s basketball program at Lincoln Trail College during the 2021-22 campaign. He coached the freshman of the year in the league, Greg Jenkins, assisting in his player and character development. From 2019-21 he was analytics coordinator at UT Arlington where he worked under head coach Chris Ogden and alongside current Pirate assistant coach Riley Davis.

“Matt embodies what we want our program to represent,” Schwartz stated. “He is a tireless worker that always puts the team first. He has earned the reputation in this business as a coach with incredible work ethic. Matt has made an immediate impact within our program with the strong relationships he has already established with our players and staff. He has invaluable experiences at different levels and has worked with great coaches at all his stops.”

In 2018-19, Winsberg lived in Israel for 11 months. He was the video coordinator and head scout for the first division professional club Maccabi Ashdod, working under head coach Brad Greenberg, who previously served as the Philadelphia 76ers General Manager. Previously, he was the assistant director of basketball operations with the University of New Orleans, serving under head coach Mark Slessinger.

A New Orleans native, Winsberg was a former student manager for the men’s basketball team at Louisiana State University during his senior year. Prior to that, Winsberg was a high school Assistant Coach at Isidore Newman and Christian Life, in New Orleans and Baton Rouge respectively. He graduated from LSU in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in sports administration and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in sports administration. Winsberg has a passion for serving with Special Olympics and has put on multiple basketball clinics with St. Michaels, a special education school in New Orleans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

AAC announces ECU basketball opponent assignments

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The American Athletic Conference announced the breakdown of its 2022-23 league games for men’s and women’s basketball on Thursday. On the men’s side, each team will play eight of its 10 conference opponents home and away, while facing the remaining two league rivals once each.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pirates ready for Sunday’s first rounds of MLB Draft

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — So many young baseball players grow up dreaming of reaching the big leagues one day. A few East Carolina baseball players are one step closer to living that dream. The MLB Draft starts Sunday and runs through Tuesday. The Pirates are expected to have multiple players drafted, with the headliner being […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wood Ducks win third straight in Columbia series

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks blew open a close game in the middle innings and went on to take a 5-2 victory over the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday at Grainger Stadium. The win was the third straight for the Wood Ducks (45-40) and sixth in...
COLUMBIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
College Basketball
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
Greenville, NC
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Greenville, NC
Basketball
State
Virginia State
Greenville, NC
College Sports
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Greenville Tar Heel All-Stars win state championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Little League season reached its peak Thursday for 8-10-year-olds.Greenville’s Tar Heel team claimed the 10U state championship with a 4-3 win over Myers Park Trinity. Back-to-back bases-loaded walks helped Tar Heel take an early 3-0 lead. Weston Pack’s sacrifice fly, combined with a handful of Tar Heel errors, helped Myers […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU’s Godwin gets contract extension through 2029

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University’s most successful baseball coach will be sticking around a lot longer after agreeing to a contract extension, the school announced Thursday. The East Carolina University Board of Trustees approved a contract extension for Godwin. In addition to securing Godwin’s position through June 30, 2029, the new agreement also […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Villarroel tallies 4 RBIs, Wood Ducks beat Fireflies 6-3

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks — temporarily using their Copa de la Diversion identity, Avocados Luchadores de Down East — defeated the Columbia Fireflies 6-3 on Friday night. Miguel Villarroel led Down East with four RBIs, and Maximo Acosta added two more. Josh Stephan (4-2) picked up the win on the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Marlins rally in eighth to beat Tobs

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Late-inning heroics lifted the Morehead City Marlins over the Wilson Tobs, 4-2, on Thursday in an East Division clash. Wilson got on the board in the first inning with a solo home run before the Marlins tied things in the second on a Braeden O’Shaugnessy sacrifice fly. The Tobs retook the […]
WILSON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Jenkins
Person
Rick Barnes
WNCT

Thompson throws shutout as Wayne County beats Pitt County, 3-0

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — In American Legion baseball action, Wayne County Post 11 stayed alive in the Area 1 East championship series with a 3-0 win over Pitt County Post 39 in Game 3 Friday. Wayne County’s Tyler Thompson threw a shutout and held Pitt County to two hits. Cameron Greenway and Grayson Myrick tallied […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

People & Places Extra: Two Rivers Alehouse in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The “Brew To You” tour is back, highlighting the impact craft breweries are making across Eastern North Carolina. The latest stop was in historic Washington. Host Ken Watlington chats with Tim Jackson and Belinda Summerlin, owners of Two Rivers Alehouse. Learn more about the brewery’s beginnings, something unique they’re serving up and the overall excitement about the future of downtown Washington.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Washington police chief takes on expanded role

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington Police and Fire Chief Stacy Drakeford is transitioning to a new role as deputy city manager / director of public safety, the city announced Friday. His new role comes with more leadership responsibilities. He’ll still oversee Police and Fire Services operations, and will now...
WASHINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Utep#Miners#Conference Usa#The C Usa Tournament
WNCT

Living Local: Washington and Bill’s Hot Dogs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — While many places in Washington have changed over the years, one place has not. At Bill’s Hot Dogs, customers have been grabbing hot dog meals since 1928. When talking about Washington, the question of “have you been to Bill’s Hotdogs?” always comes up. To many, Bill’s Hot Dogs is a place to […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Four sites fail Swim Guide on Neuse, 2 on Tar-Pamlico

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Neuse River and two on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week. On the Lower Neuse, Slocum Creek in Havelock, Pierce Creek and Midyette Street in Oriental, and Rice Creek off the Bay River all failed. On the Tar-Pamlico, Dinah’s Landing at Goose Creek State Park and Pamlico Plantation, both just east of Washington, did not meet recreational water-quality standards.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Sunday is the 120th anniversary of modern air conditioning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One of the coolest things ever was made, air conditioning, has its 120th anniversary on Sunday. We’re all celebrating this! A/C has transformed how many live in their day-to-day activities. Air conditioning company Carrier looks to celebrate the invention. Carrier has been working in part of its Carrier Global Corporation’s 2030 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WNCT

Counties in ENC seeing high COVID case counts again

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Pitt County, along with Beaufort, Washington, and Martin counties, case counts have now reached the “high” level. Health experts say this is due to the new B5 variant, which is highly infectious. A big jump in the number of NC counties in the CDC’s orange zone with high COVID spread […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Kinston and its history, culture

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The exploring in the Eastern North Carolina continues. As part of our month-long series, Living Local, we are heading to a different town or city in ENC every weekday in July. Wednesday, we were in Kinston. The CSS Neuse Museum is right in the heart of downtown Kinston. There is a lot […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Friends of the May Museum hosting Music in the Park

FARMVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Friends of the May Museum will be hosting its Music in the Park event on July 21. The event will start at 5 p.m. at the May Museum, located on Main Street in Farmville. There will be food trucks, beer and wine, local vendors and much more. The musical performance will […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy