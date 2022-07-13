ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan King Reveals Her Marriage to Cuffe Owens Has Officially Been Annulled: ‘I Didn’t Even Want to Get Married Again’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Meghan King. MOVI Inc. / MEGA

Chapter closed. Meghan King 's short-lived marriage to Cuffe Owens has officially been annulled.

"I was very confused by the whole [relationship], but I'm just glad that it was short and sweet and it's done and it's annulled. The end. I put it behind me," King, 37, revealed during an appearance on Caroline Stanbury 's "Divorced Not Dead" podcast on Wednesday, July 13.

The Missouri native opened up about the lessons she learned from the whirlwind romance . "We rushed into it — I didn't even want to get married again — but it was important to him. Like I said earlier, I'm a lover and I want everybody to be happy," she recalled, noting that it was "healthiest" not to stay in touch. "I learned some big lessons from that mistake — I'm sure he did as well."

During the episode, King questioned if her family was an obstacle that Owens, 43, couldn't overcome, adding, "He'd never been married and he didn't have kids so it's really hard to know it when you're in it. And my kids are a lot so who knows, but the whole relationship was only three months start to finish."

The former reality star shares daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 4, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds , from whom she split in October 2019. After three weeks of dating , King exchanged vows with Owens in October 2021.

Meghan King and Cuffe Owens. Courtesy Meghan King/Instagram

At the time, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum gushed about their close connection after they first met on a dating app. "We didn't leave each other's side for weeks," she told Brides Magazine , adding that "Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis" shortly after they first started exchanging messages.

Later that year, King announced that the pair had called it quits following two months of marriage . "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," she wrote via Instagram in December 2021. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams."

The Bravo personality confirmed during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live in March that she was planning to get her third marriage annulled . (Ahead of her relationship with Edmonds, 52, King was married to college sweetheart Brad McDill for four years before their 2011 split.)

King's update on her love life comes after Us Weekly recently confirmed that she has moved on with CEO Trevor Colhoun . "They've been going strong for three months," a source exclusively revealed to Us earlier this month. "She's been doing everything she can to keep the relationship private."

On Wednesday, King weighed in on her attempts to find someone new . "I enjoy dating. It's not kind of the top of my list like it used to be," she shared. "It'll happen when it's supposed to happen so I'm just trying to take this time to sit in the moment. Mainly with my kids and of course my friends too. My friends have been amazing through all of this."

Bbomb
2d ago

First of all being related to Biden should have been a clue not to marry him. But your stupidity was bringing in someone so soon and marrying and not giving a though about what that says to your children.

Charles
2d ago

I ate Cinnamon Toast Crunch tonight. I really wanted to eat it. It was good.

Vivian Mayor-Talbot
2d ago

Doesn't ANYBODY believe in keeping personal matters PRIVATE!?!?

