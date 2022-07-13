ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams opens up about her show's finale: 'I watched it, and I'm like, ick'

By Justine Browning
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wendy Williams Show concluded its 13-year run last month, but one key element was missing…the host herself. Once dubbed the Queen of Daytime, the TV personality had stepped away from her daytime talk show last year, with a variety of guest hosts taking her place.The finale episode, hosted by Sherri...

