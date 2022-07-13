ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Turkey says deal reached in Ukraine grain talks - minister

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYc7Y_0geRLFhY00

ANKARA, July 13 (Reuters) - Talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and U.N. officials on resuming Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain resulted in an agreement to form a coordination center in order to ensure the safety of routes, the Turkish defence minister said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said an agreement would be signed next week when all parties meet again, adding the parties had agreed on joint controls for checking grains at harbours.

Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish military delegations met with U.N. officials in Istanbul on Wednesday for talks on resuming exports of Ukrainian grain from the major Black Sea port of Odesa as a global food crisis worsens.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Turkey#Istanbul#Black Sea#Ankara#U N#Turkish#Defence#Russian#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Russia
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Turkey Cuts NATO Membership Deal With Finland, Sweden

In this photo provided by the Swedish Armed Forces on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, troops prepare in the Baltic Sea region. Sweden is stepping up its defense activities in the Baltic Sea due to “a deteriorating security situation” as Russia and NATO conduct military operations in the area. The Swedish armed forces said Tuesday that it initiated a “high-readiness action” in the southeastern and southern Baltic Sea due to the “current, extensive military activity” in the region. (Joel Thungren/Swedish Armed Forces/TT via AP). Swedish Armed ForcesTurkey agreed to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO in exchange for concessions on Kurdish resistance groups.
MILITARY
The Independent

Smoking out the enemy: How Ukraine is using e-cigarettes to fight a drone war against Russia

Few would connect vaping with armed drones.  But in a busy workshop in Kyiv, disposable electronic cigarettes have become the newest weapon of war.Across the country, Ukrainians have launched groundbreaking initiatives to support and even arm the Ukrainian military against Russia, after President Putin’s considerably larger army invaded in February.A new and unusual one has just been launched by engineer and PhD student Maksym Sheremet and his organisation “Drone Lab”.His team of volunteers have set up drop-off bins outside the campuses and dorm rooms of Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, where Sheremet studies and teaches, to collect disposable e-cigarettes and retrieve...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
Mashed

Another Fast-Food Giant Has Pulled Out Of Russia

The mass exodus of companies from Russia, which insists on waging war on neighboring Ukraine, continues. The war has raged now for nearly five months, claiming the lives of nearly 5,000 Ukrainian civilians and injuring more than 6,000 more, per United Nations. Many companies have ceased operations in the country after the invasion, including McDonald's big move with its Russian restaurants, Adidas, H&M, Carlsberg, Little Caesars, and the huge change Starbucks announced for its Russian locations (per The New York Times).
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

496K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy